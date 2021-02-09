Back

Woman, 20, in critical condition after Myanmar police fired live rounds on unarmed protesters

Another man was shot in the chest by a live bullet.

Julia Yeo | February 09, 2021, 10:17 PM

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head during an anti-coup protest in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Live bullets fired at protesters

According to The Irrawaddy, the police used both live and rubber bullets against unarmed protesters, injuring at least six people, with two in critical condition.

A volunteer medic said that besides the girl who was shot in the head, another man was shot in the chest.

Video clips that show the woman getting shot and falling to the ground were circulated on social media among Myanmar citizens.

WARNING: Graphic footage ahead

The police in Naypyidaw had opened fire on protesters after blasting them with water cannons to disperse them.

Some protesters were reportedly injured from the water cannons.

20-year-old girl shot in the head in emergency unit, fatally wounded

An AFP reporter on the ground confirmed that shots had been fired by the police, citing a witness.

A resident told AFP that the police fired warning shots to the sky twice, before firing at protesters with rubber bullets.

The resident also saw some people who were injured.

Reuters reporter Matthew Tostevin cited a doctor who said that the young woman who was shot in the head is in the emergency unit.

The doctor confirmed that she was shot with a live bullet, and added that the injury was fatal.

Tostevin also reported that the woman "was not expected to survive after being shot".

Top image via @Save Myanmar/Twitter

