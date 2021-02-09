Woman, 20, in critical condition after Myanmar police fired live rounds on unarmed protesters

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head during an anti-coup protest in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Live bullets fired at protesters

According to The Irrawaddy, the police used both live and rubber bullets against unarmed protesters, injuring at least six people, with two in critical condition.

A volunteer medic said that besides the girl who was shot in the head, another man was shot in the chest.

Video clips that show the woman getting shot and falling to the ground were circulated on social media among Myanmar citizens.

WARNING: Graphic footage ahead

A video shows that a woman (with red shirt) was shot (9-11 sec) while she's trying to hide from the water cannon in Naypyitaw. Local news says she's now in 'critical condition'. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/xyKVKLnAoH — Mratt Kyaw Thu (@mrattkthu) February 9, 2021

The police in Naypyidaw had opened fire on protesters after blasting them with water cannons to disperse them.

Some protesters were reportedly injured from the water cannons.

Some of the protesters got injured in Naypyidaw after the police used water cannons to disperse them. #2021uprising pic.twitter.com/w99tY7fcTx — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) February 9, 2021

20-year-old girl shot in the head in emergency unit, fatally wounded

An AFP reporter on the ground confirmed that shots had been fired by the police, citing a witness.

#BREAKING Police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters in Myanmar capital: witness pic.twitter.com/L6gIGDrw5T — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 9, 2021

A resident told AFP that the police fired warning shots to the sky twice, before firing at protesters with rubber bullets.

The resident also saw some people who were injured.

Reuters reporter Matthew Tostevin cited a doctor who said that the young woman who was shot in the head is in the emergency unit.

The doctor confirmed that she was shot with a live bullet, and added that the injury was fatal.

Of the woman who was critically wounded in Naypyidaw, a doctor said "She's in the emergency unit, but it's 100% certain the injury is fatal... According to the X-ray, it's a live bullet." #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar — Matthew Tostevin (@TostevinM) February 9, 2021

Tostevin also reported that the woman "was not expected to survive after being shot".

Myanmar police officer points gun towards protesters in Naypyitaw. One woman was not expected to survive after being shot, a doctor said. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/Ufvf02UkI6 — Matthew Tostevin (@TostevinM) February 9, 2021

