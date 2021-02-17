Back

S'porean actress Selena Tan to star in Hollywood comedy with Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel

As well as Lenny Kravitz.

Mandy How | February 17, 2021, 05:08 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Selena Tan is going places. Hollywood, specifically (although not for the first time).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Tan (@bigdimsumdolly)

The 50-year-old Singaporean actress, best known for being one third of the Dim Sum Dollies cabaret, will star in action comedy "Shotgun Wedding", CNA Lifestyle reported.

Other notable names in the production are lead actors Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel (who replaced Armie Hammer), as well as Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin.

The film comes from "Pitch Perfect" director Jason Moore.

The plot follows Lopez and Duhamel, who plans to wed at an extravagant resort.

However, the entire party, including the couple's families, is taken hostage when criminals hijack the occasion.

Tan plays the character of Marge, the head of the resort.

The actress posted to Instagram on Feb. 15, announcing that she has undergone first Covid-19 test in Dominican Republic.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Tan (@bigdimsumdolly)

She later told CNA Lifestyle on Feb. 17 that she had also taken a Covid-19 test in Singapore prior to that.

During the filming period, she will be required to take a test once every three days, Tan added.

Nonetheless, Tan is looking forward to working on set.

"I'm super excited to be in the movie. I'm still pinching myself here in disbelief!" CNA Lifestyle quoted her as saying.

Filming starts on Feb. 22, and Tan will likely be in the Caribbean destination till mid-April.

Tan previously starred in "Crazy Rich Asians" as Alexandra "Alix" Young-Cheng, Nick Young's youngest aunt.

Photo by Rachel Ng

Top image via Selena Tan's Instagram 

Driver escaped from LTA officer on foot after crashing his car into bench at Marine Terrace

Police investigations are ongoing.

February 17, 2021, 05:05 PM

Foreword Coffee Roasters offers S$2.90 coffee all day at new Canberra Plaza outlet from Feb. 16-21, 2021

Only available at this outlet.

February 17, 2021, 05:03 PM

Protesters gather outside S'pore embassy in Yangon, Myanmar

Demonstrators say they are asking foreign governments to side with them.

February 17, 2021, 04:55 PM

11 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 17, 2021, 1 is locally-transmitted

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

February 17, 2021, 03:57 PM

S'pore man tries to climb out of Punggol flat's window on 17th floor during CNB drug raid

Investigations are ongoing.

February 17, 2021, 03:46 PM

Jolovan Wham chooses 22-day jail term instead of S$8,000 fine for 2017 MRT protest

He will serve 22 days in jail.

February 17, 2021, 03:42 PM

Debt collectors pay visit to 2 Chinese women on CNY Day 2, heated argument ensues

Both sides said that a police report has been made and investigations are ongoing.

February 17, 2021, 03:21 PM

We tried the viral 5-ingredient feta cheese pasta recipe from TikTok

It's surprisingly nice.

February 17, 2021, 03:13 PM

Chinese netizens claim Korean hanbok outfit is Chinese, call South Korea a 'thief country'

Cultural feud.

February 17, 2021, 03:03 PM

Large gang of iguanas hang out in the sun at Warren Golf & Country Club in Choa Chu Kang

Like Jurassic Park.

February 17, 2021, 02:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.