S'porean actress Selena Tan to star in Hollywood comedy with Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel

Selena Tan is going places. Hollywood, specifically (although not for the first time).

The 50-year-old Singaporean actress, best known for being one third of the Dim Sum Dollies cabaret, will star in action comedy "Shotgun Wedding", CNA Lifestyle reported.

Other notable names in the production are lead actors Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel (who replaced Armie Hammer), as well as Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin.

The film comes from "Pitch Perfect" director Jason Moore.

The plot follows Lopez and Duhamel, who plans to wed at an extravagant resort.

However, the entire party, including the couple's families, is taken hostage when criminals hijack the occasion.

Tan plays the character of Marge, the head of the resort.

The actress posted to Instagram on Feb. 15, announcing that she has undergone first Covid-19 test in Dominican Republic.

She later told CNA Lifestyle on Feb. 17 that she had also taken a Covid-19 test in Singapore prior to that.

During the filming period, she will be required to take a test once every three days, Tan added.

Nonetheless, Tan is looking forward to working on set.

"I'm super excited to be in the movie. I'm still pinching myself here in disbelief!" CNA Lifestyle quoted her as saying.

Filming starts on Feb. 22, and Tan will likely be in the Caribbean destination till mid-April.

Tan previously starred in "Crazy Rich Asians" as Alexandra "Alix" Young-Cheng, Nick Young's youngest aunt.

