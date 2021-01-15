Back

Armie Hammer withdraws from upcoming movie following alleged leak of NSFW texts

Eat your heart out... Literally

Karen Lui | January 15, 2021, 05:59 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

You may recognise him from movies such as "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.", "The Social Network", "Call Me By Your Name", and "Rebecca".

On Jan. 13, news media outlets reported that American actor Armie Hammer is giving up his starring role opposite actress Jennifer Lopez in "Shotgun Wedding", an action-comedy.

A representative from the production told Yahoo Entertainment, “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

What happened

Hammer started trending on Twitter after a series of screenshots were leaked on Jan. 11 by Instagram user @houseofeffie.

The screenshots show snippets of Direct Messages (DMs) conversations that allegedly happened between the 34-year-old actor and unknown parties.

The messages reveal extreme sexual fantasies, as well as explicit details of cannibalistic fetish and practices.

In the screenshots, Hammer allegedly admits to being "100% cannibal" and having eaten the heart of a living animal while it was warm.

Other controversial statements he allegedly make include needing to drink the other party's blood, cutting off one of her toes and keeping it in his pocket, and wanting to eat her heart.

Warning: Grotesque descriptions. 

Image via @houseofeffie on Instagram

Image via @houseofeffie on Instagram

Image via @houseofeffie on Instagram

Image via @houseofeffie on Instagram

Hammer responds

Variety obtained a statement from Hammer that says:

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Disputes over authenticity

The stories remain available for viewing in the user's Story Highlights, under "Hammer Horror" and "Hammer Horror 2".

Her screenshots were then reposted on Twitter, which further provoked heated discussion about the authenticity of these screenshots.

Twitter user @tevinauguste started a thread compilation of testimonials and screenshots from multiple girls who have identified themselves as victims.

The first post has garnered more than 2,900 retweets, 8,500 thousand quote tweets, and 15,000 thousand likes to date.

The thread also comes with a disclaimer from @tevinauguste, clarifying that he is just sharing what he has found, implying the unverified nature of the content.

In an attempt to debunk accusations that the screenshots were doctored, @houseofeffie and Tumblr user @dominastya have provided screen recordings.

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via @houseofeffie on Instagram and Stefanie Keenan on Getty Images.

Man built 11 speed bumps near house in M'sia after getting annoyed by vehicle noise

Taking matters into his own hands.

January 15, 2021, 05:56 PM

TraceTogether token distribution resuming on Jan. 18 at 38 community centres

Take note.

January 15, 2021, 05:44 PM

S'pore woman refuses to let aircon repairmen leave, accuses them of damaging her aircon unit

She griped about their repair work from six months ago.

January 15, 2021, 05:13 PM

The Connoisseur Concerto at Great World reopens, offering black sesame macchiato with youtiao

New flavours.

January 15, 2021, 04:44 PM

Teen driver crashes at Punggol after police chase, arrested for speeding & not having license

Dangerous driving.

January 15, 2021, 04:07 PM

16-year-old S'pore girl, couple with children, among 89 arrested for suspected drug offences

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

January 15, 2021, 04:04 PM

Marina Bay Sands could be World Economic Forum venue: Reuters

One-stop for people to eat, rest and interact.

January 15, 2021, 03:59 PM

Orchard towers murder: Man, 27, jailed 5 months for disposing alleged killer's blood-stained t-shirt

He was also fined S$1,000 for a separate gambling-related offence.

January 15, 2021, 03:51 PM

Covid-19: 30 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 15, including 1 case in the community

Latest.

January 15, 2021, 03:35 PM

WhatsApp is updating its privacy policy. Is it time to break up with WhatsApp?

MS Explains: What's up with WhatsApp & its new privacy policy? We try to explain the news through the lens of relationships.

January 15, 2021, 03:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.