Back

People who loved late Pulau Ubin dog Kopi-O want to put up plaque or statue to remember him by

A goodest memorial for the goodest boi.

Belmont Lay | February 06, 2021, 05:35 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A plan to erect a plaque or statue to remember the late beloved Pulau Ubin dog Kopi-O has been mooted.

The idea was put forth by a frequent Ubin visitor, Terence Tan, who had previously provided information about what happened to Kopi-O that led to his demise, as well as compiled photos and videos as tribute to the late community dog, who was only two years old when he died.

Plan to have Kopi-O memorial

According to Tan, the Ubin community and owner of Kopi-O are working things out among themselves as to how to move forward.

In his Facebook post, Tan acknowledged the online chatter that has been seriously suggesting putting up a memorial for Kopi-O, which should take the form of a plaque or statue to be erected on the island.

Tan said he would visit Pulau Ubin on Saturday, Feb. 6 at about 1:30pm as part of a preliminary site recce for the memorial.

Six other people have responded that they will be going.

Plan to visit accident site

While there, Tan also wrote that he plans to "leave a little something for Kopi-O in town where the accident happened", as well as "visit one of his favourite haunts", the visitor-friendly Ah Ma Drink Stall.

Tan also wrote that he would not be visiting Kopi-O's grave, as the dog's owner, Ah Tee, has requested for "some quiet for the moment".

A Mothership reader also revealed that his father, who is Kopi-O's owner, has requested for some privacy, and asked for visitors not to go searching for the dog's grave.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Kopi-O two days after his passing.

via Ben Smawfield

Steven Au Yong

via Justin See Yusheng

Visitors to Pulau Ubin soared

Pulau Ubin has seen the number of visitors increase dramatically over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors have been heading over to the tranquil island as a way to compensate for the lack of travel overseas.

Following Kopi-O's passing, interest in the island and Kopi-O's two siblings is expected to soar even further, with many intending to pay the offshore island a visit over the weekend before Chinese New Year.

It was reported that visitorship has already spiked, with about 47,000 people travelling to the island in November 2020, compared with the average of 25,000 visitors for past Novembers, according to figures provided by NParks.

Eateries on the island have been packed, with foreseeable long waiting times to dine-in, as well as the chance of being turned away as the businesses cannot cope with the surge.

Ferry service doing brisk business

The 15-minute bumboat ride from Changi Point Ferry Terminal to the island costs S$4 each way.

And business has been brisk.

A boatman was reported to make an average of seven to eight boat trips with passengers on weekdays, and slightly above 10 on weekends.

Each boat can ferry about 10 to 12 passengers.

Boats leave the Changi jetty every few minutes.

Background on Kopi-O's death

Kopi-O, who has a legal owner, was a community dog on Pulau Ubin.

He died after he was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident with a taxi on Feb. 3, 2021.

Island residents were so desperate to save Kopi-O that they brought him to a vet on mainland Singapore, but to no avail.

Kopi-O's reputation as the friendliest dog on the island was well-earned.

He left a lasting impression on many of the island's visitors, who became enamoured by his disarming and loving ways as he made friends with everyone and hiked long distances.

Following Kopi-O's passing and as news of his demise made it online, tributes poured in with Ubin visitors sharing photos and videos of Kopi-O, as well as commending him for being human-friendly, loyal and accommodating.

Kopi-O is survived by two siblings, Teh-O and Teh-C.

Following his burial, Kopi-O's brother Teh-O, was spotted mourning him atop his sibling's grave.

Top photos via Terence Tan

S'pore comedienne accuses ex-NMP of 'sexual comment' during interview

The former NMP, Viswa Sadasivan has apologised unreservedly, but disputes the comment made.

February 05, 2021, 11:18 PM

Changi cargo worker discovered he had Covid-19 when he went for tuberculosis screening

New locations visited by Covid-19 cases include Northpoint City and Sun Plaza.

February 05, 2021, 11:03 PM

Genki Sushi S’pore has S$5.80 Yusheng for the lone tosser

Comes with four slices of salmon sashimi and other Japanese-inspired ingredients.

February 05, 2021, 10:56 PM

Father of Chin Swee Road toddler to be charged with murder

The matter has been adjourned to March 2, 2021.

February 05, 2021, 07:50 PM

M'sia imposes restrictions during CNY period to fight Covid-19, but critics say rules make 'little sense'

The National Unity Ministry will appeal to the National Security Council.

February 05, 2021, 06:06 PM

Netizens laud kind SBS bus driver for helping elderly man alight from bus

Class act.

February 05, 2021, 06:04 PM

Drinks stall in Taman Jurong food centre sells hot coffee & tea for S$0.70, iced ones for S$0.80

Journey to the west to enjoy 1990s/ 2000s prices.

February 05, 2021, 05:57 PM

Lin Meijiao's daughter, Chantalle Ng, stars as a Vietnamese bride in Channel 8's 'My Star Bride'

Working alongside mum was a positive experience for Ng.

February 05, 2021, 05:02 PM

2-in-1 store selling artisanal coffee & customisable furniture opens in Dhoby Ghaut

Would you like to have coffee at a furniture store?

February 05, 2021, 04:42 PM

Eco-conscious burger chain Carne by Michelin-starred chef opening in S'pore on Feb. 25, 2021

More burgers.

February 05, 2021, 04:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.