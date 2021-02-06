People who loved late Pulau Ubin dog Kopi-O want to put up plaque or statue to remember him by

A plan to erect a plaque or statue to remember the late beloved Pulau Ubin dog Kopi-O has been mooted.

The idea was put forth by a frequent Ubin visitor, Terence Tan, who had previously provided information about what happened to Kopi-O that led to his demise, as well as compiled photos and videos as tribute to the late community dog, who was only two years old when he died.

Plan to have Kopi-O memorial

According to Tan, the Ubin community and owner of Kopi-O are working things out among themselves as to how to move forward.

In his Facebook post, Tan acknowledged the online chatter that has been seriously suggesting putting up a memorial for Kopi-O, which should take the form of a plaque or statue to be erected on the island.

Tan said he would visit Pulau Ubin on Saturday, Feb. 6 at about 1:30pm as part of a preliminary site recce for the memorial.

Six other people have responded that they will be going.

Plan to visit accident site

While there, Tan also wrote that he plans to "leave a little something for Kopi-O in town where the accident happened", as well as "visit one of his favourite haunts", the visitor-friendly Ah Ma Drink Stall.

Tan also wrote that he would not be visiting Kopi-O's grave, as the dog's owner, Ah Tee, has requested for "some quiet for the moment".

A Mothership reader also revealed that his father, who is Kopi-O's owner, has requested for some privacy, and asked for visitors not to go searching for the dog's grave.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Kopi-O two days after his passing.

Visitors to Pulau Ubin soared

Pulau Ubin has seen the number of visitors increase dramatically over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors have been heading over to the tranquil island as a way to compensate for the lack of travel overseas.

Following Kopi-O's passing, interest in the island and Kopi-O's two siblings is expected to soar even further, with many intending to pay the offshore island a visit over the weekend before Chinese New Year.

It was reported that visitorship has already spiked, with about 47,000 people travelling to the island in November 2020, compared with the average of 25,000 visitors for past Novembers, according to figures provided by NParks.

Eateries on the island have been packed, with foreseeable long waiting times to dine-in, as well as the chance of being turned away as the businesses cannot cope with the surge.

Ferry service doing brisk business

The 15-minute bumboat ride from Changi Point Ferry Terminal to the island costs S$4 each way.

And business has been brisk.

A boatman was reported to make an average of seven to eight boat trips with passengers on weekdays, and slightly above 10 on weekends.

Each boat can ferry about 10 to 12 passengers.

Boats leave the Changi jetty every few minutes.

Background on Kopi-O's death

Kopi-O, who has a legal owner, was a community dog on Pulau Ubin.

He died after he was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident with a taxi on Feb. 3, 2021.

Island residents were so desperate to save Kopi-O that they brought him to a vet on mainland Singapore, but to no avail.

Kopi-O's reputation as the friendliest dog on the island was well-earned.

He left a lasting impression on many of the island's visitors, who became enamoured by his disarming and loving ways as he made friends with everyone and hiked long distances.

Following Kopi-O's passing and as news of his demise made it online, tributes poured in with Ubin visitors sharing photos and videos of Kopi-O, as well as commending him for being human-friendly, loyal and accommodating.

Kopi-O is survived by two siblings, Teh-O and Teh-C.

Following his burial, Kopi-O's brother Teh-O, was spotted mourning him atop his sibling's grave.

