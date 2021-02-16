Permanent 'pasar malam' in Jurong East to satisfy your night market cravings for less than S$6

The transitory pasar malam, or night market, has all but vanished in Singapore since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Geylang Serai bazaar, for example, will be cancelled for the second year running in 2021.

However, not all hope is lost.

For this quintessential Singapore experience has recently "reopened" in a permanent space in Jurong East.

Pasam Malam Corner

The newly opened Pasar Malam Corner store is located right beside JCube, clearly visible from the traffic junction.

According to Yahoo News, the store is operated by a women known as Asnizar.

Asnizar's daughter reportedly first tweeted about the store's opening, with the tweet quickly gaining traction amongst many of Singapore's foodies.

The mini "pasar malam" is a nostalgic reminder of the days past, and it sells all the classic street food.

Think Japanese Takoyaki, Ramly Burger, Roti John, and Thai Iced Tea.

A post in the 走，新加坡 (Go, Singapore) Facebook group shows the variety of fare available.

The menu

Cost-wise, the snacks and street food range from S$1.50 to S$6.90.

Pretty standard for pasar malam grub.

Here's a full list of the menu:

Street food

Ramly Burger (Beef/Chicken) – S$4

Roti-John (Chicken) – S$4

Takoyaki – S$3/6 pieces, S$4/8pieces, S$5/10 pieces

Epok-Epok

Curry Puff

Pisang Goreng

Vadai

Keria

Apam Balik

Mains

Drinks

Thai Milk Tea – S$2.50

Green Thai Milk Tea – S$2.50

Bundang Rose Milk – S$1.50

Information

Address: 135 Jurong Gateway Road, #01-333, Singapore 600135

Operating Hours: 9am – 9pm

Top image via Facebook