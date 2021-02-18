NParks: 20m tree that fell on lady at Marsiling Park was last inspected in April 2020, found to be healthy then

A woman was killed by a fallen tree this morning (Feb. 18).

The accident happened at Marsiling Park when the woman, in her 30s, was believed to be running in the park.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for assistance at around 8:15am.

SCDF used cutting equipment to extricate the trapped person.

The person was later pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

According to The Straits Times, a loud crack was heard just before the fall and 10 passers-by tried to lift the tree off the woman but the were not able to do so.

20m tree was last inspected in April 2020

In a statement to the media, the National Parks Board (NParks) said that the agency's priority is to accord assistance to the family of the deceased.

The fallen tree was a 20m tall coniferous tree (Araucaria excelsa) of 1.3m girth.

The tree was last inspected in April 2020 and was found to be healthy, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation at NParks, Leong Chee Chiew said.

NParks is currently investigating the cause of the tree fall.

Top image via NParks website and Google Maps by Alex Koi