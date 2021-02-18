Woman dies after tree falls on her in Marsiling Park

Editor's note on Feb. 18, 3:30pm: The article has been updated with a statement from NParks.

A woman died after a tree fell on her in Marsiling Park on Feb. 18, 2021 morning.

According to the Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, the woman was running in the park when the incident happened.

The site was said to have been cordoned off and many rescue personnel arrived at scene subsequently.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at around 8:15am.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said that a person was found trapped under a fallen tree upon arrival.

SCDF used cutting equipment to extricate the trapped person.

The person was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Investigations are ongoing.

The woman is believed to be in her late 30s, The Straits Times reported.

A loud crack was reportedly heard just before the tree fell.

About 10 passers-by tried to lift the tree to help the woman but failed.

NParks said in a statement to the media that the tree was last inspected in April 2020.

It was found to be healthy back then.

The agency added that its priority is to provide assistance to the family of the deceased.

Previous case

A 40m-tall Tembusu tree fell at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2017, killing one and injuring four people.

A 38-year-old female Indian national died.

Her husband, a 39-year-old French national, and their two children, aged one, were injured.

A 26-year-old female Singaporean was also injured in the incident.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said that the tree was more than 270 years old and predated the establishment of the gardens.

It fell and brought down surrounding palm trees.

The Tembusu tree, which had a 6.5m girth, was uprooted at 4:25pm at the edge of Palm Valley near the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage.

The husband is suing NParks for negligence and is seeking damages.

NParks rejected the allegation that its negligence, or that of its servants and agents, caused the collapse of the tree.

The civil suit is before the courts.

Top image by Alex Koi via Google Maps