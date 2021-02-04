First look: Luke's Lobster's new outlet at Jewel Changi Airport + truffle butter lobster

Luke's Lobster recently announced the opening of its second outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

Open-concept shack

The "open-concept shack" can be found at the ground floor atrium of the mall, beside % Arabica.

With 24 seats, it's slightly bigger than their first outlet in Singapore.

It also features an open kitchen and bar:

Limited edition truffle butter lobster roll

Luke's Lobster has introduced a seasonal special, the Truffle Butter Lobster Roll (S$30.50) available till mid-March.

The roll comprises Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat tossed in black truffle-enriched melted butter, mayonnaise, a New England-style bun, and truffle salsa on top.

Each lobster roll was overflowing with a generous amount of lobster meat, and we liked that the truffle didn't overwhelm the lobster.

Paired with the warm, tasty bun which contrasted with the chilled lobster, this is a dish to remember, especially if you're a fan of truffle.

Beware, though: it's a messy eat, and the lobster has a tendency to fall out of the bun (not that we're complaining about the amount of lobster).

The Truffle Butter Lobster Roll is exclusively available at the Jewel Changi Airport outlet before being made available at its other outlet in around a week.

Alternatively, you can also opt for their signature rolls:

Lobster roll (S$25.50)

Crab roll (S$23.50)

Shrimp roll (S$21.50)

For those who can't decide, the Luke's Trio (S$33.50) is essentially a sampler set featuring half of each roll:

Sides and drinks

For sides, we tried the Clam Chowder (S$11.50) (left) and Lobster Bisque (S$12.90) (right):

The former featured chunks of potatoes and clams, while the latter had chunks of lobster.

Though tasty, we found the serving to be pretty small.

We'd suggest giving this dish a pass as it isn't too value-for-money, unless you're a die-hard fan of soup.

For drinks, here are some of the non-alcoholic options on the menu:

From left to right:

Garden of Eden Cold Brew Tea (S$7)

Green Pomegranate Cold Brew Tea (S$7)

Luke's Homemade Lemonade (S$6.50)

S$8 beer promotion

Luke's Lobster will also be running a promotion throughout the month of February where diners can get a pint of craft beer for S$8 with every purchase of the Truffle Butter Lobster Roll.

The outlet will have at least three types of beer on tap:

Little Creatures IPA (S$17.50)

Little Creatures Dog Days (S$16.50)

Hoegaarden (S$15.90)

Details

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard #01-K209, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

Opening hours:

Sundays to Thursday, 11am to 10pm,

Friday and Saturday, 11am to 11pm

Top photos via Siti Hawa