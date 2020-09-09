Luke's Lobster officially opening at Shaw House on Sep. 23, 2020

It's official: Luke's Lobster will be opening its first outlet in Singapore on Sep. 23, 2020.

Opening on Sep. 23

Known for its Maine-style lobster rolls, the first outlet will be located at Shaw House.

According to a press release, it will be located at the ground floor of Shaw House.

The eatery will have 23 seats but has been whittled down to 17 seats due to safe distancing measures.

Apart from Singapore, Luke's Lobster has outlets in the United States and Japan.

Smaller-sized rolls are served with about 113g of chilled, wild-caught lobster in a toasted, buttered bun, complemented with mayo, lemon butter, and in-house seasoning.

Apart from lobster rolls, they also serve other seafood rolls including crab and shrimp.

According to its US website, a lobster roll with chips costs US$17 (S$23.32).

A crab roll served with chips costs US$14 (S$19.20), while a shrimp roll served with chips goes for US$10 (S$13.72).

If you can't decide on what seafood to get, there is also the Luke's Trio, which serves half of each roll:

The prices in Singapore has not been confirmed, however, in a report by The Straits Times, the chief executive officer of Caerus Holding -- the company that brought in Luke's Lobster -- is quoted as saying that it will remain affordable for its quality.

Where to go: 50 Orchard Road #01-K4, Shaw House, Isetan Scotts, Singapore 238868

When to go: 10am to 9pm, daily (Opens from 1pm only on Sep. 23)

Top image from @forkplay_ and @lukeslobstersg on Instagram.