Luke's Lobster officially opening at Shaw House on Sep. 23, 2020

It's official: Luke's Lobster will be opening its first outlet in Singapore on Sep. 23, 2020.
Opening on Sep. 23
Known for its Maine-style lobster rolls, the first outlet will be located at Shaw House.
According to a press release, it will be located at the ground floor of Shaw House.
The eatery will have 23 seats but has been whittled down to 17 seats due to safe distancing measures.
Apart from Singapore, Luke's Lobster has outlets in the United States and Japan.
Smaller-sized rolls are served with about 113g of chilled, wild-caught lobster in a toasted, buttered bun, complemented with mayo, lemon butter, and in-house seasoning.
View this post on Instagram
Rollin’ with the homies 🦞🦞🦞 . . . . . #hungrycoast2coast #bayareabuzz #bestfoodsf #lobster #lobsterroll #lukeslobster #sanfrancisco #sfeats #eatingsf #bayareaeats #embarcadero #topsfrestaurants #sanfrancisco #sf #sanfranciscofood #bayarea #bayareaeats #bayareafood #eats #california #californiaeats #californiafood #foodie #sfpulse #eeeeeats #eeeeats #noleftovers #eatersf #foodintheair #seafood #seafoodsf #lukeslobstersf
Apart from lobster rolls, they also serve other seafood rolls including crab and shrimp.
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that Luke's Lobster brings traceable, sustainable seafood to customers across the world? We work directly with fishermen to hand pick the best seafood, bring it straight to our own seafood company and then ship directly to our shacks. Cutting out the middleman means better tasting lobster, crab and shrimp for you to enjoy and a fairer price for our fishermen.
According to its US website, a lobster roll with chips costs US$17 (S$23.32).
View this post on Instagram
Nothing like a good lobsta roll🦞 . . 📍Luke’s Lobster➡️Jumbo lobster roll🤩 . . . . #lobster #lobsta #newengland #portland #maine #newenglandeats #mainelife #foodie #foodporn #infatuation #foodbloggers #fries #frenchfries #lukeslobster #portlandmaine #seafood #lobsteroll #mainelobster #freshseafood #pickles #travel #travelfoodie #travelfoodblog #igfood #igfoodie
A crab roll served with chips costs US$14 (S$19.20), while a shrimp roll served with chips goes for US$10 (S$13.72).
If you can't decide on what seafood to get, there is also the Luke's Trio, which serves half of each roll:
View this post on Instagram
0730. . . ずっとずっと行ってみたかったLUKE’S LOBSTER🦞に行ってきました。 どれも笑っちゃうくらい美味しくてカニとかエビが大好きな我にとって最高の食べ物でした。 次はレストランの方にも行きたいです。 . 食べた後はメグミが調べてくれた色んなナッツが売ってるお店に行ってお茶しました。 でもナッツは食べてません。アーモンドミルクコーヒー的なもの飲みました。甘党な私には苦かったのでガムシロ2個入れました。美味しかったです。 また一緒にオシャレなお店に出かけましょう。 . 全然関係ないけど、自撮りの時のメグミの顔と我の左腕の位置、中途半端すぎよね。 . . #lukeslobster #lukestrio #🦞 #harajuku #表参道ヒルズ #imperfect #勝手にメグミ呼び
The prices in Singapore has not been confirmed, however, in a report by The Straits Times, the chief executive officer of Caerus Holding -- the company that brought in Luke's Lobster -- is quoted as saying that it will remain affordable for its quality.
Where to go: 50 Orchard Road #01-K4, Shaw House, Isetan Scotts, Singapore 238868
When to go: 10am to 9pm, daily (Opens from 1pm only on Sep. 23)
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image from @forkplay_ and @lukeslobstersg on Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.