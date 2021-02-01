Luke's Lobster opens at Jewel Changi Airport with new truffle butter lobster roll

Almost five months since opening its first outlet at Shaw House, Luke's Lobster has opened its second outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

The new outlet is located at the ground floor atrium of the mall, right beside % Arabica.

Open concept shack

According to their press release, the new open concept shack is said to be slightly bigger than the first outlet as well as a bigger open kitchen and bar.

Boasting a total of 24 seats, diners can choose to sit on regular dining tables or on barstools around a countertop.

Here's a look at what Luke's Lobster has to offer.

Limited edition truffle butter lobster roll

One can find the new Truffle Butter Lobster Roll (S$30.50), a seasonal special which will only be available till March.

It is essentially Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat slathered in warm melted butter which has been enriched with Italian black truffles, sandwiched in a New England-style bun with mayonnaise and topped with truffle salsa.

Other options include the signature rolls:

Lobster roll (S$25.50)

Crab roll (S$23.50)

Shrimp roll (S$21.50)

There's also the Luke's Trio (S$33.50), a sampler set featuring half of each roll.

For sides, there's the Lobster Bisque (S$12.90) and Clam Chowder (S$11.50).

S$8 craft beer promotion

For the month of February, Luke's Lobster will also launch a promotion where diners can get a pint of craft beer for S$8 with every purchase of the Truffle Butter Lobster Roll.

The outlet will have at least three types of beer on tap:

Little Creatures IPA (S$17.50)

Little Creatures Dog Days (S$16.50)

Hoegaarden (S$15.90)

Details

78 Airport Boulevard #01-K209 Jewel Changi Airport Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm on Sundays to Thursdays, 11am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays

Top image from Luke's Lobster.