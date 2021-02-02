Back

LTA takes action against car with loud daily 'boom boom boom' noises for 'exhaust related offence'

Complaint made.

Belmont Lay | February 02, 2021, 05:49 PM

The Land Transport Authority has taken action against a car for an "exhaust related offence" a few days after a video of an altercation featuring the vehicle surfaced online.

The driver of Mitsubishi Lancer was accused on camera by a member of the public of creating unnecessary noise at 5am daily, due to the exhaust system on his vehicle, which was left running at the multi-storey car park along Meiling Street.

The exchange of words between the burly-looking driver and the man filming the confrontation was put up on social media.

The man confronted the driver to advice him to not leave his engine on as it was loud, but the driver appeared on camera to not accept the feedback.

Many commenters slammed the driver who was seen gesticulating wildly in the videos and using his own mobile phone to film the encounter.

LTA response

A photo shared by SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Feb. 2 appeared to show a response issued by LTA to a complainant regarding the Mitsubishi Lancer.

The response was in relation to the feedback, "Complaint of loud exhaust revving at 5am in the morning."

The response read:

"We received your email of 27 January 2021. We wish to share that our enforcement officers have located the said vehicle [car's licence plate number] and enforcement action has been taken for exhaust related offence. It will be subjected to inspection in due course. Thank you for writing in."

Modifying exhaust system allowed with LTA approval

In Singapore, a vehicle's exhaust system can only be modified with LTA approval.

Doing so otherwise might compromise the safety of the vehicle and pose a danger to other road users.

Penalties

Since Nov. 1, 2015, those caught for a second or subsequent time with illegal modifications on their vehicles will be subjected to more frequent mandatory vehicle inspections.

Second-time offenders will be required to bring their vehicles for mandatory inspections every six months for a period of two years, while third-time or subsequent offenders will need to bring their vehicles for mandatory inspections every three months for a period of two years.

This represents a more stringent inspection regime as compared to that for normal vehicles, which are typically inspected once every one or two years.

Any person who is convicted of an illegal modification can be fined up to S$2,000 or jailed for up to three months, for the first offence.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed up to six months.

In addition, if a vehicle is found with a tampered engine, it will need to be deregistered and the owner may not be granted the rebates for the residual Certificates of Entitlement (COE) and Preferential Additional Registration Fee (PARF), if any.

