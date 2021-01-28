Man confronts S'pore driver whose engine allegedly goes 'boom, boom, boom' daily at 5am

Two men got into a heated dispute over the loud revving of one of the men's car engine, in the wee hours of Jan. 27.

In the Facebook post, the man who had taken the video can be seen confronting the other man, alleging that his Mitsubishi Lancer going "boom boom boom" at 5am every morning was waking up the neighbourhood.

According to Road.sg, the dispute happened at the multi-storey car park at Blk 161A Meiling Street.

Here's the original Facebook post:

"Be considerate"

In the video, the man filming can be heard telling the driver off for revving his engine, even though the car was not moving.

"You parking also not moving also whack whack whack. Eh, you every morning 5am you also do like that leh brudder."

He added in his Facebook caption that he'd only come down to request that the driver be considerate of others, especially since the echoes were "very loud" in the multi-storey car park.

This was what he wrote:

"I come ask u be considerate then u call police. Call alr nevermind, then wana shout like paikia. Paikia kol polis ah? Hahahahhahaha. Why la nowadays so many paikia play police one.

To this, the driver can be heard suggesting that the other man had been verbally abusive and acted different prior to the video, which was why he'd threatened to call the police:

"Wah now video wanna talk nicely ah. Walao eh just now wanna play gangster so I call Police. He say I no lan jiao, now ah video ah you talk nicely cos' you scared I post."

Netizens respond

Needless to say, netizens were not impressed.

Here are some of the comments weighing in on the dispute.

On Roads.sg, the video has already garnered over 1,800 comments and 2,400 shares.

Top image via Notti Daan Facebook