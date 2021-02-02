Back

Japanese restaurant with koi pond & garden pavilion offers a little slice of Kyoto in S'pore

Kyoto is closer than you think... with a bit of imagination.

Karen Lui | February 02, 2021, 12:01 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you've gone to Brown Butter but are still craving for more Japanese-inspired spots, this Japanese restaurant near Promenade MRT station offers a little slice of Kyoto to its diners.

Located on the 4th floor of the Pan Pacific hotel, Keyaki might just alleviate a bit of your wanderlust with its outdoor Japanese koi garden.

If you're looking for a more private setting with an elevated ambience, the Garden Pavilion boasts a seating capacity of 40 for any dining occasion.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pan Pacific Singapore (@panpacificsingapore)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pan Pacific Singapore (@panpacificsingapore)

The Shoji-inspired screens and moon gate that open up to lush greenery and a koi pond create this out-of-Singapore illusion without actually stepping outside the borders.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by impostor (@iwasatelectrical)

While the Singapore Flyer may disrupt the traditional Japanese architecture, its appearance at the back embraces the traditional East Asian gardening technique of shakkei.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Winnie Low (@low_winnie)

Commonly translated as "borrowed scenery", shakkei involves the art of incorporating distant views into the garden composition to create a sense of depth and perspective.

The generous usage of rocks, stones, toros (stone lanterns), and sand in the zen garden further elevates its Japanese vibes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by calvy.eats (@calvy.eats)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adrian Heok (@hadrianleaves)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amy (@amy560627)

A spokesperson for Pan Pacific told us that the garden is open to hotel guests and diners at the restaurant — which means you'll probably have to dine in if you want to feature the location on your Instagram feed.

Sushi, Sashimi, and Teppanyaki

If you'd like to dine there, note that prices are not exactly... casual.

Keyaki offers three menus: Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brunch.

Exclusive to the lunch menu, the Keyaki Bento (S$70) includes an appetiser, grilled dish, simmered dish, deep-fried dish, sashimi, chawanmushi, rice, miso soup, pickles, and a dessert.

Photo via Pan Pacific Singapore

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by onedaytenmeals (@onedaytenmeals)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by onedaytenmeals (@onedaytenmeals)

The Multi-Course Teppanyaki (S$155 to S$200) and Kaiseki (S$150 or S$200) are the highlights of the dinner menu.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sihan L. (@sihannl)

Available on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays from 11:30am to 2:30pm, kaiseki-style okonomi weekend brunches start at S$75 for a seven-course meal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Doing my own thing. (@vineyard_walk)

Keyaki Japanese Restaurant

Address: Level 4, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square Singapore 039595

Opening hours:

Lunch: 11:30am to 2:30pm, daily

Dinner: 6pm to 10pm, daily

Come follow us on IG!

Top images by Pan Pacific Singapore.

Rare sighting of 7 hornbills loitering along Pasir Ris HDB corridor

Do not feed them.

February 02, 2021, 11:21 AM

Myanmar woman dancing while armoured vehicles roll up behind her

Surreal.

February 02, 2021, 10:46 AM

Local car subscription service company looking to acquire BlueSG

They are in advanced talks.

February 02, 2021, 10:07 AM

Actor Ben Yeo launches pineapple-tart shaped chiffon cake for S$38

Only 1,000 sets are available.

February 02, 2021, 09:58 AM

Razer will hire to fill 1,000 positions in S'pore at new one-north headquarters

No other details about the jobs on offer.

February 02, 2021, 03:52 AM

WP MPs Dennis Tan & Louis Chua urge govt to declare a climate emergency & be transparent with updates

Tan also hopes the motion recognises the civil society as one of the key partners in addressing the climate emergency.

February 02, 2021, 12:18 AM

Yishun coffee shop linked to infectious Covid-19 case

Today's update in full.

February 01, 2021, 11:30 PM

'I hope for democracy in my country': Myanmar nationals in S'pore speak out amid shock over military coup

They want their State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to be released.

February 01, 2021, 10:56 PM

Rezone Clementi & Dover forests as nature reserves, use golf courses first: MP Rachel Ong

The PAP MP's suggestion to retain existing forested areas & use golf courses for future development echoed an earlier proposal on Dover Forest, by the Nature Society S'pore.

February 01, 2021, 10:09 PM

Reduce use of fossil fuels, protect forests & capture CO₂ from atmosphere says NMP Koh Lian Pin in maiden speech

Through partnerships between government, corporates and people.

February 01, 2021, 09:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.