Back

Orchard Road cafe with cute menu now lavishly decorated with cherry blossoms

Do it for the 'gram.

Karen Lui | January 08, 2021, 06:08 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

Brown Butter has undergone a sakura makeover.

If you miss travelling to Japan for hanami (sakura viewing) season, this cafe at Orchard Road may be the closest you can get to it for now.

Photo via Brown Butter

Photo by Mothership reader

Photo by Mothership reader

The view of sakura trees complements the cool weather to make you feel like you're abroad (if you try hard enough), and the canopy of pink flowers also sets a lovely backdrop for pictures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessica (@callmejessi_ca)

According to the cafe staff, the sakura decoration is not seasonal and will stay for the upcoming months.

Other Instagrammable spots of the cafe include the cafe's facade, the rose wall, and the pink telephone booth.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wanling (@bananamangoauntie)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joseph Yong (@loosetripodlegs)

Picture-perfect menu items

Besides the decor, Brown Butter also makes sure that their food and drinks are aesthetically appealing.

If you enjoy over-the-top milkshakes, the OTT smoothies her come in an assortment of flavours, such as the OTT Avo Smoothie (S$10.90) and Milk the Corn (S$10.90).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AshLee (@ahchai86)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Y.O sg🍗🍺😂🥣🍽🌼 (@y.osg)

Another crowd favourite is the Cheesecake (S$8.90) that looks just like a slice Swiss cheese.

These come in lemon, avocado, or beet flavours.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🇦​🇸​🇭​🇱​🇪​🇾​ (@ashleyoms)

If you want to up your Instagram gram, opt for their Mouse Cheesecake (S$12.90) that comes with a little mouse. There are two flavours to choose from: Classic and Oreo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicholas Tan - Singapore (@stormscape)

You can view the full menu here (or new items here).

Brown Butter

Address: 583 Orchard Rd, Forum The Shopping Mall, #01-18/19, Singapore 238884

Opening hours: 11am to 8:30pm, daily (last order at 8pm)

Come follow us on IG!

Top photos by Brown Butter and @getfatwithzanbby on Instagram

S'pore to have 21°C weekend weather from Jan. 8 - 10, 2020 as monsoon surge brings heavy rain

Wet, wet, wet.

January 08, 2021, 06:08 PM

Food delivery rider sent flying by turning car at Bukit Batok, rider's view likely blocked by car in yellow box

The rider appeared to be unable to cushion his fall.

January 08, 2021, 06:01 PM

S'pore company creates CNY-themed Uno parody in response to US mahjong tiles debacle

Meant for "stylish Chinese masses".

January 08, 2021, 05:04 PM

M'sian woman apologises for lying, creating fake boyfriend to manipulate 'best friend' for 2 years

Her lies were exposed in December 2020.

January 08, 2021, 04:48 PM

73-year-old Thai man arrested for allegedly shooting funeral guest who did not wear mask

Both the suspect and victim reportedly did not get along.

January 08, 2021, 04:44 PM

Dwayne Johnson gifts S$40,000 truck to friend who helped him when he was homeless

He also shared how his friend helped him buy his first car when he was 15.

January 08, 2021, 04:29 PM

Show Luo posts IG story tribute to dedicated 'British Grandma' fan who died of Covid-19

She reportedly spent about S$142K to catch his concerts all over the world.

January 08, 2021, 04:11 PM

Caged for 10 years in S'pore, 'nameless' dog with 'the saddest eyes' looking for forever home

Good doggy.

January 08, 2021, 04:00 PM

23 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Jan. 8, 2021, 2 in the community

Today's initial update.

January 08, 2021, 03:47 PM

Five Guys opening 2nd outlet at Serangoon Nex on Jan. 11

Plus points for Serangoon.

January 08, 2021, 03:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.