Orchard Road cafe with cute menu now lavishly decorated with cherry blossoms

Brown Butter has undergone a sakura makeover.

If you miss travelling to Japan for hanami (sakura viewing) season, this cafe at Orchard Road may be the closest you can get to it for now.

The view of sakura trees complements the cool weather to make you feel like you're abroad (if you try hard enough), and the canopy of pink flowers also sets a lovely backdrop for pictures.

According to the cafe staff, the sakura decoration is not seasonal and will stay for the upcoming months.

Other Instagrammable spots of the cafe include the cafe's facade, the rose wall, and the pink telephone booth.

Picture-perfect menu items

Besides the decor, Brown Butter also makes sure that their food and drinks are aesthetically appealing.

If you enjoy over-the-top milkshakes, the OTT smoothies her come in an assortment of flavours, such as the OTT Avo Smoothie (S$10.90) and Milk the Corn (S$10.90).

Another crowd favourite is the Cheesecake (S$8.90) that looks just like a slice Swiss cheese.

These come in lemon, avocado, or beet flavours.

If you want to up your Instagram gram, opt for their Mouse Cheesecake (S$12.90) that comes with a little mouse. There are two flavours to choose from: Classic and Oreo.

You can view the full menu here (or new items here).

Brown Butter

Address: 583 Orchard Rd, Forum The Shopping Mall, #01-18/19, Singapore 238884

Opening hours: 11am to 8:30pm, daily (last order at 8pm)

