New Jurong East Bus Interchange has nursing room with diaper-changing table for those travelling with babies

The new Jurong East Bus Interchange, which was opened in December 2020, has many new facilities, including a nursing room for parents and caregivers.

Photos of the nursing room were shared by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry for Transport (MOT) Baey Yam Keng via his Twitter account.

"Calm and welcoming"

Baey explained that the nursing room is "calm and welcoming" for those travelling with babies.

It's also meant for nursing mothers who may need a private space during their transport journey.

Baey added that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will provide nursing rooms at all new bus interchange and integrated transport hubs.

Second temporary interchange in Jurong East

According to LTA, the new Jurong East Bus Interchange replaces the first Jurong East Temporary Bus Interchange located beside Jurong East MRT station.

Thus, this is the second temporary interchange in Jurong East.

Besides the nursing room, other facilities that can be found at the new Jurong East Bus Interchange include:

Interchange Offices / Passenger Service Offices (SBS Transit & Tower Transit)

Barrier-free Boarding & Alighting berths

Bicycle Parking

Staff lounge

First Aid Room

NTWU Canteen

Information boards

Bus departure timing displays

Service guide racks

Retail outlets

Public Toilets

Heartzone

Ticketing Service Centre

