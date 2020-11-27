Back

Public can visit new Jurong East Bus Interchange this weekend before it opens on Dec. 6, 2020

Can go see see.

Joshua Lee | November 27, 2020, 06:42 PM

The new Jurong Bus Interchange is opening on December 6.

It is located next to JCube.

Here are some photos of the bus interchange:

Via LTA

 

Via LTA

Via LTA

To allow commuters to familiarise themselves with the wayfinding, Tower Transit Singapore is opening it to the public from November 27 to 29.

The public can access the new bus interchange via a new overhead bridge located near Exit B of the Jurong East MRT station:

Tower Transit Singapore service ambassadors will be around to answer questions from commuters.

The public can visit the bus interchange at these timings over the weekend:

  • November 27, Friday: 3pm to 9pm

  • November 28, Saturday: 11am to 5pm

  • November 29, Sunday: 11am to 5pm

Adjustments will be made to some bus routes. Certain bus services will be calling at new bus stops and skipping some bus stops. You can refer to the following poster for the details:

