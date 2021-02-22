Back

14-second clip of JJ Lin shifting his bag in Joo Chiat eatery goes viral just because

Star power.

Mandy How | February 22, 2021, 11:57 AM

JJ Lin is back in Singapore.

Besides Marina Bay Sands, the local singer has also been to an eatery in Joo Chiat — and a 14-second clip of him going viral online is proof that he is still around.

The snippet was likely taken by a member of the public, as Lin turned and spotted the camera at one point, but did not react much as he is probably used to it.

Lin was doing real casual things, like taking his bag off the seat and putting it back again, but the simple action has enamoured thousands of people on the internet.

That and the dimples, as one commenter noted.

A person, whom the camera woman claims to be A-Do, rested his hand on Lin's shoulder, while Lin gave it a friendly squeeze.

Another woman was seated at the table, which had two claypot dishes on it -- the group was directly in front of a stall named Dragoncity Claypot House.

The camera woman added in her caption that it was a pity that she could not take a photo with Lin, as she was afraid of alerting the rest of the eatery.

Posted on Feb. 22, the video has since attracted almost 2,000 reactions with hundreds of fans tagging one another.

Top image via Jyl Jenny/Facebook

