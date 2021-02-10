JJ Lin back in S'pore for Chinese New Year, cooks steak for mum & goes cycling with family

Local singer JJ Lin is back in Singapore to spend Chinese New Year with his family.

He revealed his whereabouts in his fortnightly livestream on Feb. 3.

Looking visibly moved, Lin said that it felt familiar, yet exciting to be back in his home country.

It's been about a year since he's left his work environment, he added.

After making sure he's Covid-19-free, Lin spent one of his days cycling around Singapore with his family.

"The main purpose of being back in Singapore is to gather with family, and exercise!" the singer declared in his Instagram caption.

Lin's family unit consists of his parents and his older brother, but he did not specify who were in the photos.

The singer, who is known to be close to his mum, has also gone on some culinary adventures with her.

She made him a pretty plate of sushi:

And he returned the favour with a steak that he's practised making since last year:

Yes, besides being a walking CD, Lin is also proficient in the kitchen, as evidenced by his past vlog.

You can watch his livestream here (there's a performance at around the 31-minute mark):

Top image via JJ Lin's Instagram page