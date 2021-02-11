Back

IKEA selling 100cm brown bear plushies for people to cuddle this Valentine's Day

Beary cute.

Syahindah Ishak | February 11, 2021, 01:58 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Valentine's Day is in a few days, and IKEA is selling the famous DJUNGELSKOG brown bear plushy for those in need of some cuddles.

DJUNGELSKOG

Here's what the 100cm bear looks like:

Image from IKEA AU website.

Image from IKEA AU website.

Image from IKEA AU website.

The soft toy bear is available in IKEA stores across the globe, including in Australia, UK, Indonesia and Japan.

But be warned that the ones in Japan may look slightly worn out and hungover.

Reviews

The bear has garnered a lot of positive reviews, most of which involves infidelity and intense infatuation.

Not available in Singapore

Unfortunately, the bears are currently not available in Singapore, according to IKEA Singapore's website.

However, Mothership understands that IKEA Singapore is looking to bring it in.

In the meantime, there are still other soft toys you can purchase, such as the BLAHAJ shark plushy.

Screenshot from IKEA SG website.

Screenshot from IKEA SG website.

Screenshot from IKEA SG website.

Screenshot from IKEA SG website.

Screenshot from IKEA SG website.

Screenshot from IKEA SG website.

Screenshot from IKEA SG website.

Top images from IKEA AU website.

Hooi Kee Eating House at S'pore Shopping Centre suspends operations after 2 customers get typhoid fever

With effect from Feb. 11.

February 12, 2021, 10:38 AM

65 cat lovers in S'pore donate S$4,451 to give out as surprise CNY angbaos to 18 cat feeders, surpass initial S$500 target

Community of cat lovers showing their appreciation.

February 12, 2021, 04:14 AM

Chinatown Complex visited 14 times between Jan. 28 & Feb. 10 by infectious Covid-19 case

This evening's update.

February 12, 2021, 12:44 AM

Tampines stabbing: Alleged attacker had repeatedly harassed woman who was his estranged wife

She had filed a personal protection order against him in March 2020.

February 11, 2021, 07:05 PM

Huawei earpieces can be charged with phones, 5-min charge adds 5-hour playtime

Charge on the go.

February 11, 2021, 05:10 PM

‘Charity begins from home’: Couple to spend Valentine’s Day volunteering instead of dating

The couple that volunteers together, stays together.

February 11, 2021, 05:00 PM

I give my parents CNY angpows as a single, Asian woman because how else will I tell them I love them?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 11, 2021, 04:45 PM

M'sian man finds over 50 dead roaches in car after an effective insecticide spray

Eeee.

February 11, 2021, 04:03 PM

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 11, 3 new cases in community

Latest update.

February 11, 2021, 03:53 PM

Bedok resident spends S$700 on CNY-themed corridor, spreading festive cheer among neighbours

Yearly effort.

February 11, 2021, 02:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.