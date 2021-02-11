IKEA selling 100cm brown bear plushies for people to cuddle this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is in a few days, and IKEA is selling the famous DJUNGELSKOG brown bear plushy for those in need of some cuddles.

DJUNGELSKOG

Here's what the 100cm bear looks like:

The soft toy bear is available in IKEA stores across the globe, including in Australia, UK, Indonesia and Japan.

But be warned that the ones in Japan may look slightly worn out and hungover.

Reviews

The bear has garnered a lot of positive reviews, most of which involves infidelity and intense infatuation.

Not available in Singapore

Unfortunately, the bears are currently not available in Singapore, according to IKEA Singapore's website.

However, Mothership understands that IKEA Singapore is looking to bring it in.

In the meantime, there are still other soft toys you can purchase, such as the BLAHAJ shark plushy.

Top images from IKEA AU website.