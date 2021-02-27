10 months' jail for ex-actor Huang Yiliang who assaulted Bangladeshi worker

On Jan. 22, former actor Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, was convicted of assaulting a Bangladeshi worker with a metal scraper in 2018.

Ng was handed a sentence of 10 months' imprisonment on Feb. 26 for the assault and was ordered to compensate the victim S$3,300.

Assault with metal scraper

On Dec. 11, 2018, Ng had used a metal scraper that was used to clean dirt and oil to hit 34-year-old Bangladeshi worker, Jahidul, at around 4.30pm at the Singapore Islamic Hub.

The 59-year-old had hit the worker twice in the abdomen and once on the head, resulting in injuries to his torso and scalp.

According to Jahidul, the assault occurred after he had just finished cleaning a ventilation duct at the Singapore Islamic Hub.

Believing that the victim did not use sufficient string to tie a plastic bag over a rubbish pail that made it difficult to untie, Ng became upset.

Ng first flung a wooden plank at Jahidul, which missed.

Ng subsequently threw a plastic pail at Jahidul, which hit his buttocks, before picking up the metal scraper.

Besides visible bruises on his head area, there was also a 10cm-long injury on his body, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

According to the Straits Times, the other unrelated charge of fighting in public at Buffalo Road will be addressed at a later date.

Treated him "as his father"

According to CNA, Ng claimed the victim had asked him to beat him.

Ng said that Jahidul treated him like a father. He even claimed that Jahidul said, "I allow you to hammer me because I do things so slowly," reported The Straits Times.

The former Mediacorp actor also alleged that Mr Jahidul was exaggerating his injuries to seem "100 times worse than they actually were".

Ng left Mediacorp in 2008 after working as an actor for more than 20 years.

Those convicted of causing hurt with a weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

Ng cannot be caned as he is above 50 years of age.

