Back

Golden Mile Food Centre & Zion Riverside Food Centre to reopen on Feb. 28, 2021 after renovation

Coming Sunday.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 22, 2021, 10:41 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two popular hawker centres will be reopening on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA)'s website, Golden Mile Food Centre and Zion Riverside Food Centre are expected to open now that renovation works are almost completed.

Zion Riverside Food Centre has been closed since Nov. 1, 2020, while Golden Mile Food Centre has been closed since Dec. 1, 2020.

Both hawker centres have been closed for repairs and renovations.

While many stalls were closed, the No: 18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow relocated temporarily to Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

via Chris Chee/Facebook

Yums.

Top image via Google Maps and Chris Chee/Facebook

Why it is difficult to charge GST on overseas purchases, explained

Singapore consumers have been shopping online for some time, yet GST will only be levied on all overseas purchases starting 2023. We explain why.

February 22, 2021, 10:00 AM

Thai boy, 9, learns to make crepes from YouTube, sells them to help his family earn money

Self-starter.

February 21, 2021, 11:42 PM

20 men activated to look for wild boar that attacked 2 women at Punggol Walk on Feb. 20

Both women were attacked within 20 minutes of each other that night.

February 21, 2021, 11:13 PM

M'sian truck driver who tested positive for Covid-19 at Woodlands Checkpoint visited RWS casino previously

One new location.

February 21, 2021, 11:03 PM

S'pore boy, 7, climbs onto 11th floor ledge & plays along railings, gives everyone a fright

Dangerous.

February 21, 2021, 09:22 PM

King cobra spotted hanging from tree at MacRitchie Nature Trial, hikers look on in amazement

They speculated about what the snake was trying to do.

February 21, 2021, 07:41 PM

WWF S'pore welcomes S'pore Green Plan to protect natural areas & make sustainable food supply chain a priority

It takes more to reverse biodiversity loss and tackle climate change to safeguard our future generations.

February 21, 2021, 06:46 PM

Foodpanda customer refuses to cancel order, calls delivery rider 'blur sotong' for not cancelling

Occupational hazard.

February 21, 2021, 06:30 PM

2 women attacked by wild boar at Punggol, 1 was dragged along for 1m

The women were sent to Sengkang General Hospital.

February 21, 2021, 06:07 PM

Yishun home studio lets you art jam with fluffy cats chilling by your side, costs S$35 for 2 hours

Therapeutic.

February 21, 2021, 05:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.