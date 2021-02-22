Golden Mile Food Centre & Zion Riverside Food Centre to reopen on Feb. 28, 2021 after renovation

Two popular hawker centres will be reopening on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA)'s website, Golden Mile Food Centre and Zion Riverside Food Centre are expected to open now that renovation works are almost completed.

Zion Riverside Food Centre has been closed since Nov. 1, 2020, while Golden Mile Food Centre has been closed since Dec. 1, 2020.

Both hawker centres have been closed for repairs and renovations.

While many stalls were closed, the No: 18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow relocated temporarily to Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

Yums.

Top image via Google Maps and Chris Chee/Facebook