Fried mantou the latest item to be put into V-day bouquet for S$35 at S'pore online store

Who am I to diss a grease?

Mandy How | February 05, 2021, 11:50 AM

If protein and vegetable bouquets are not your cup of tea, someone has gone and put carbs and flowers together.

The S$35 Man Tou Da Hua (translation: big flower bun) comes with eight fried mantous and baby's breath wrapped in brown char kuay teow paper (doesn't look the colour in photos, though).

The product is sold by Man Tou Da Han 馒头大汉, a local online store that sells mantou with ice cream when it's not Valentine's Day.

How to order

Send the MTDH team a DM if you wish to order or enquire. Delivery or self-collection takes place on Feb. 14.

You can also throw in a card to express your affection.

HOWEVER (caps because that's a very big however), the store is making only 15 of these bouquets, with limited quantities left.

Maybe this article will drive the demand. Or maybe it won't, and you can just make it yourself at home.

Top image via Man Tou Da Han/Instagram

