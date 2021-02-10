Back

Customs in China tear open online shopping packages destined for S'pore, freight forwarder to refund shipping fees

Random inspection.

Karen Lui | February 10, 2021, 03:40 PM

Popular online marketplace Taobao is likely the answer to almost all shopping needs for many Singaporeans.

While merchants offer direct shipping to the doorstep, local freight forwarding companies are often the preferred shipping option due to their lower costs, and risk-free delivery.

However, local freight forwarder, Oops Singapore, recently encountered an issue with the Chinese customs, resulting in the delayed delivery of a batch of goods to Singapore.

Guangzhou customs spot check

On Feb. 9, Oops Singapore posted on its Facebook page notifying customers about a spot check conducted by customs in China.

Screenshot from Oops Singapore via Facebook.

According to the post, a batch of packages dispatched on Jan. 27 via air freight from Guangzhou destined for Singapore was selected for random inspection.

While the items have cleared customs as of the morning of Feb. 9, most of the packages were not resealed, leaving them in a state of disarray.

Due to this issue, this specific batch of goods will only arrive in Singapore after Feb. 20.

Refunds to be given

Oops Singapore wrote that it will refund all shipping fees to the affected customers via internet banking, Paylah, or Paynow.

The freight forwarding company has also sent the packing list to their customs declaring agent (DA) that will be used to seek compensation for any damaged and missing goods according to their declared value, upon receiving customers' reports.

Oops Singapore has also included a list of 50 shipment numbers that were affected

Affected Shipments:

1980369602

1980369591

1980369543

1980367944

1980369005

1980368972

1980368320

1980369031

1980368331

1980369333

1980368456

1980369635

1980369403

1980369392

1980367631

1980369436

1980369650

1980367955

1980368983

1980369694

1980367826

1980368515

1980369764

1980368386

1980369462

1980369451

1980369440

1980369565

1980369510

1980368316

1980369624

1980369613

1980369554

1980368342

1980369366

1980369370

1980368014

1980368003

1980368025

1980368036

1980369322

1980369532

1980368375

1980368364

1980367771

1980369506

1980368541

1980369930

1980369915

1980369996

Oops Singapore also attached images of the unsealed packages they had received after the inspection.

Photo by Oops Singapore.

Photo by Oops Singapore.

Photo by Oops Singapore.

Online reactions

One of the comments left on the post commended Oops Singapore on their transparency.

"Like ur transparency of the way u handling and reporting of the issue. Other might just keep quiet and repack to cover up."

Another questioned the intention of the custom officers who did the inspection:

"Custom officers doin cny 'shopping' for their household???"

A third commenter identified as one of the affected customers and wondered if they will only know the impact of this issue on Feb. 20:

"I’m one of the affected case so only 20 Feb than will know what is left?"

According to a comment by Oops Singapore, this is not the first time this issue has happened.

Oops Singapore said goods delivered via sea freight were not affected this time round, but it happened previously for a Dec. 12 sea freight shipment, but it was not that "jialat" (bad) at that time.

Top images by Oops Singapore.

