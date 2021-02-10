Customs in China tear open online shopping packages destined for S'pore, freight forwarder to refund shipping fees

Popular online marketplace Taobao is likely the answer to almost all shopping needs for many Singaporeans.

While merchants offer direct shipping to the doorstep, local freight forwarding companies are often the preferred shipping option due to their lower costs, and risk-free delivery.

However, local freight forwarder, Oops Singapore, recently encountered an issue with the Chinese customs, resulting in the delayed delivery of a batch of goods to Singapore.

Guangzhou customs spot check

On Feb. 9, Oops Singapore posted on its Facebook page notifying customers about a spot check conducted by customs in China.

According to the post, a batch of packages dispatched on Jan. 27 via air freight from Guangzhou destined for Singapore was selected for random inspection.

While the items have cleared customs as of the morning of Feb. 9, most of the packages were not resealed, leaving them in a state of disarray.

Due to this issue, this specific batch of goods will only arrive in Singapore after Feb. 20.

Refunds to be given

Oops Singapore wrote that it will refund all shipping fees to the affected customers via internet banking, Paylah, or Paynow.

The freight forwarding company has also sent the packing list to their customs declaring agent (DA) that will be used to seek compensation for any damaged and missing goods according to their declared value, upon receiving customers' reports.

Oops Singapore has also included a list of 50 shipment numbers that were affected

Affected Shipments:

1980369602 1980369591 1980369543 1980367944 1980369005 1980368972 1980368320 1980369031 1980368331 1980369333 1980368456 1980369635 1980369403 1980369392 1980367631 1980369436 1980369650 1980367955 1980368983 1980369694 1980367826 1980368515 1980369764 1980368386 1980369462 1980369451 1980369440 1980369565 1980369510 1980368316 1980369624 1980369613 1980369554 1980368342 1980369366 1980369370 1980368014 1980368003 1980368025 1980368036 1980369322 1980369532 1980368375 1980368364 1980367771 1980369506 1980368541 1980369930 1980369915 1980369996

Oops Singapore also attached images of the unsealed packages they had received after the inspection.

Online reactions

One of the comments left on the post commended Oops Singapore on their transparency.

"Like ur transparency of the way u handling and reporting of the issue. Other might just keep quiet and repack to cover up."

Another questioned the intention of the custom officers who did the inspection:

"Custom officers doin cny 'shopping' for their household???"

A third commenter identified as one of the affected customers and wondered if they will only know the impact of this issue on Feb. 20:

"I’m one of the affected case so only 20 Feb than will know what is left?"

According to a comment by Oops Singapore, this is not the first time this issue has happened.

Oops Singapore said goods delivered via sea freight were not affected this time round, but it happened previously for a Dec. 12 sea freight shipment, but it was not that "jialat" (bad) at that time.

Top images by Oops Singapore.