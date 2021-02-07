Back

Woman in M'sia receives package of CNY snacks from mum, but finds one bottle half-eaten after being shipped

Neitzens gave their take on what could've happened to the snacks.

Julia Yeo | February 07, 2021, 07:23 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With thousands of Covid-19 cases reported daily in Malaysia, several restrictions have been imposed for Chinese New Year visits this year.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia has been extended till Feb. 18, barring people from travelling back to their states and hometowns to visit their families during the holidays.

KL woman finds unsealed bottle of half-eaten CNY snacks

To keep up with the festivities within their means, some have opted to bake CNY treats to share with their families and relatives, sending them over by delivery instead.

However, one Facebook user found that the homemade goodies that her mother had prepared for her had mysteriously disappeared -- just half a bottle's worth, though.

According to the user's post on Feb. 5, the cookies and snacks, which were individually sealed with cellophane tape by her mother, somehow got unsealed, with half a bottle of crabstick crackers mysteriously gone.

Photo via Jessica Sammy

She added that her mother had secured her package with bubble wrap as well, before sending it out for delivery from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur.

Photo via Jessica Sammy

The package was delivered by PosLaju, a shipping company owned by Pos Malaysia, one of the largest postal companies in Malaysia.

Facebook users chime in on what could've happened to the snacks

While it is unconfirmed what had happened to the contents of the package, the Facebook user suspected that it could've been opened by the workers.

Other Facebook users shared their own theories about the missing snacks as well.

One asked if it could've been eaten by her mother instead.

However, another user claiming to be a close contact of the original poster said that it was "just not possible".

Another Facebook user shared some advice, recommending others to take photos of the contents of the package before sending it out for delivery.

A few users found the humour in the situation, though.

What really happened to the snacks, we may never know.

Top image via Jessica Sammy/Facebook

NUS professor realises at the end of Zoom lecture that he was muted for 2 hours

The professor's screen apparently froze minutes into his lecture.

February 07, 2021, 07:04 PM

Thomson Rd condo forbids maids from using facilities, threatens non-complying residents with 'period ban'

The facilities are exclusively for residents and their guests, wrote the management of Cube 8.

February 07, 2021, 05:00 PM

Shanmugam puzzled over WP's Jamus Lim’s call to open up a conversation on crime & rehabilitation

Shanmugam asked, "Is the MP aware that we have been having that conversation for decades?"

February 07, 2021, 04:52 PM

Carnival features first ever virtual concert by migrant workers for migrant workers

Migrants Band Singapore will be appearing live via Facebook at 6pm on Feb. 7.

February 07, 2021, 04:31 PM

S'pore doctor explains why he still chose to take Covid-19 vaccine despite 'fear of unknown'

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 07, 2021, 04:19 PM

One new locally transmitted case of Covid-19 on Feb. 7

Latest update.

February 07, 2021, 03:39 PM

Tens of thousands in Myanmar protest military coup despite internet blackout

Protestors flashed three-fingered salutes, blared car horns, and banged pots.

February 07, 2021, 03:13 PM

Meet the 79-year-old grandma & 19-year-old poly student gunning for MasterChef S'pore

Stories of Us: Lilly Ong Swee Neo, a grandmother of 18, and Tara Prasob, a polytechnic student, tell us about their love for cooking and for sharing food with family and friends.

February 07, 2021, 02:34 PM

Cat trying to break into Japanese museum since 2016 gets its own comic book

So cute.

February 07, 2021, 01:49 PM

64-year-old Hwa Chong library sports clean, neoclassical look after major revamp

Glow-up.

February 07, 2021, 11:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.