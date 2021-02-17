Middle Eastern restaurant in Jalan Besar added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Feb. 17).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,821.

One unlinked case in the community

There is one case in the community today who is currently unlinked. There are no cases residing in dormitories today.

Case 60277 is a 59-year-old female Singaporean who works at Aibel Pte Ltd in an administrative role, and has been working from home since Mar. 2020.

She developed an itchy throat on Feb. 4 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic. She was placed on five days of medical leave, and told to return for a follow-up consultation and Covid-19 test if she had not recovered after 3 days.

She informed her doctor on Feb. 6 that she had recovered.

On Feb. 15, she developed fever, chills, nausea and epigastric (upper part of the abdomen) pain, and sought treatment at Sengkang General Hospital, where she was tested for Covid-19, and isolated.

Her test result come back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day.

Her serology test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Number of new cases in community has increased

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from four cases in the week before to six cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from four cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

MOH said that they will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through their surveillance programme.

10 imported cases

10 of the cases announced are imported. They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

One is a Work Pass holder who arrived from India.

Eight are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and Malaysia, of whom seven (Cases 60281, 60282, 60283, 60284, 60285, 60286 and 60287) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 60280) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India for studies in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, seven arrived in Singapore before the requirement for mandatory on-arrival serology tests commenced, and three are not required to undergo these tests upon arrival.

MOH said that amongst the 74 confirmed cases reported from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17:

37 cases have tested positive for their serology tests

19 have tested negative for serology tests

18 serology test results are pending

One cluster closed

MOH has been monitoring existing clusters for any further transmission.

As there have been no more cases linked to the Case 59343 cluster for the past two incubation periods (28 days), the cluster has now been closed.

Two more clusters remain:

The 34 Kallang Place cluster with eight confirmed cases (Cases 59429, 59455, 59456, 59474, 59512, 59513, 59516 and 59522) The cluster linked to a Chinatown Complex stall owner, with four confirmed cases (Cases 60138, 60150, 60191 and 60192)

25 remain in hospitals

15 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,676 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

91 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

One new location added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

One new location was added to the list on Feb. 17:

Marmaris Restaurant (111 Dunlop Street) from 1pm to 3pm on Feb. 7

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 17:

Photo via Google Maps / Marmaris Restaurant.