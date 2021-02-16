Back

1 new imported case of Covid-19 on Feb. 16, MOH to exclude past infections from case count

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Nigel Chua | February 16, 2021, 03:44 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed one additional case of Covid-19 in Singapore on Feb. 16.

The case has been classified as an imported case, and was placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 59,810.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

MOH to stop counting past infections in daily count

MOH said that from Feb. 5, certain groups of people who have recent travel history to higher-risk countries/ regions would be "progressively required to undergo mandatory on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and serology tests."

These tests, MOH said, "have enabled us to quickly identify persons who have recovered from an old Covid-19 infection, and are no longer infective to others by the time they arrived in Singapore, and to exclude them from our daily case count."

The groups who are subject to this testing requirement are:

  • Newly arrived Work Permit and S Pass holders in the Construction, Marine and Process sectors

  • Foreign domestic workers

  • Confinement nannies

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 10: 15

Feb. 11: 12

Feb. 12: 18

Feb. 13: 9

Feb. 14: 14

Feb. 15: 9

Feb. 16: 1

Top image via Josephine Teo/Facebook

Budget 2021: S$5.4 billion for SGUnited Jobs & Skills Package, target of hiring 200,000 locals

A majority of which will be allocated into the Jobs Growth Initiative.

February 16, 2021, 03:49 PM

'Dee Kosh boys' sheds light on their side of the story on new YouTube channel

Dee Kosh has apparently given his blessings for the new channel.

February 16, 2021, 03:44 PM

Budget 2021: Aviation sector to get S$870 million, taxi & private hire car drivers S$133 million

These sectors include the aviation, the land transport, and the arts, culture, and sports sectors.

February 16, 2021, 03:17 PM

Budget 2021: Jobs Support Scheme to be extended 6 months for aviation, aerospace & tourism

Retail & food services companies are among a second group to see their JSS payouts extended to June.

February 16, 2021, 03:13 PM

Budget 2021: Covid-19 budget measures estimated to save 155,000 jobs & avoid worse recession

Heng said that Singapore's GDP could have shrunk by at least 12.4 per cent, if not for the Covid-19 budget measures.

February 16, 2021, 03:04 PM

Police arrest driver, 34, & male passenger, 27, over suspected Toa Payoh hit-&-run incident

A female passenger had previously been arrested.

February 16, 2021, 02:44 PM

Donate your unopened & unexpired CNY snacks to migrant workers in S'pore

Share your spoils with those who can still have them because you had too much.

February 16, 2021, 02:29 PM

Sawfish on the brink of extinction, gone in over half its natural habitats

Habitat loss and overfishing are to blame.

February 16, 2021, 01:43 PM

Heng Swee Keat's annual pre-Budget porridge with colleagues specially made by MOF staff of 47 years

The porridge keeps looking better every year.

February 16, 2021, 12:31 PM

Lazada S'pore user orders TV, gets bubble-wrapped letter containing wishes for a 'happy life' instead

The customer's requests for a refund were repeatedly denied.

February 16, 2021, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.