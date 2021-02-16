1 new imported case of Covid-19 on Feb. 16, MOH to exclude past infections from case count

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed one additional case of Covid-19 in Singapore on Feb. 16.

The case has been classified as an imported case, and was placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 59,810.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

MOH to stop counting past infections in daily count

MOH said that from Feb. 5, certain groups of people who have recent travel history to higher-risk countries/ regions would be "progressively required to undergo mandatory on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and serology tests."

These tests, MOH said, "have enabled us to quickly identify persons who have recovered from an old Covid-19 infection, and are no longer infective to others by the time they arrived in Singapore, and to exclude them from our daily case count."

The groups who are subject to this testing requirement are:

Newly arrived Work Permit and S Pass holders in the Construction, Marine and Process sectors

Foreign domestic workers

Confinement nannies

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 10: 15

Feb. 11: 12

Feb. 12: 18

Feb. 13: 9

Feb. 14: 14

Feb. 15: 9

Feb. 16: 1

