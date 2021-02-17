11 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 17, 2021, 1 is locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 11 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 17).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,821.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, the case is in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

10 of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Most of them arrived in Singapore before the requirement for on-arrival serology testing, which was announced on Tuesday (Feb. 16) — commenced.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 11: 12

Feb. 12: 18

Feb. 13: 9

Feb. 14: 14

Feb. 15: 9

Feb. 16: 1

Feb. 17: 11

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Joshua Lee.