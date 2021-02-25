Back

Disney+ launches with massive light show at Marina Bay featuring Frozen, Avengers & Finding Nemo

Featuring celebrity performances headlined by JJ Lin.

Karen Lui | February 25, 2021, 02:11 PM

Events

Since the announcement of streaming service Disney+'s arrival to Singapore back in December 2020, many residents had been looking forward to its official launch on Dec. 23.

On Feb. 24 at 8pm, Disney+ celebrated its launch at the Marina Bay Sand with celebrity musical performances and the single largest projection mapping show in Singapore.

Titled "A Night of Disney+", the show was televised simultaneously on Mediacorp Channel 5, Channel 8 and StarHub’s Hub E-City Ch 111/825. It was also streamed on meWATCH and Facebook.

The show was hosted by Bobby Tonelli and Nikki Muller, and Mediacorp YES 933 deejays Kenneth Chung and Hazelle Teo.

It started with Mickey Mouse releasing a beam of light that travelled around local landmark architecture featuring Disney+ characters.

Photo by Disney+.

Local celebrity performances

Local singers, namely JJ Lin, Nathan Hartono, Benjamin Kheng, and Annette Lee covered a medley of classic songs from popular Disney movie soundtracks.

These performances marked the first time the Art Science Museum opened its permanent digital art exhibition "Future World: Where Art Meets Science" and rooftop for musical performances.

Photo by Disney+.

First in the line-up was Hartono singing "You've Got a Friend in Me", originally sung by Randy Newman and used as a theme song for the Toy Story series.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Disney+ Singapore (@disneyplussg)

Photo by Disney+.

Filmed at the Crystal University installation, Kheng and Lee followed up with "Beauty and the Beast", "Reflection", and "Part of Your World (Reprise)" from "Beauty and the Beast" (1991, 2017), "Mulan" (1998, 2020), and "The Little Mermaid" (1989) respectively.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Disney+ Singapore (@disneyplussg)

The live action movie for "The Little Mermaid" starring Halle Bailey has begun filming recently with a tentative release in 2022.

Photo by Disney+.

Last but not least, Lin finished off with his rendition of "A Whole New World", "Can You Feel The Love Tonight", "Let It Go", and "Embark/最向往的地方".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

Unlike the other singers, Lin did not perform in "Future World". Instead, he performed on the rooftop of the Art Science Museum while celebratory graphics such as shooting stars and fireworks were projected on the lotus-shape façade of the museum.

Snippets from the relevant Disney movies alternated with shots of the singers' performances.

Live projection mapping show

While the music performances were pre-recorded for the broadcast, the projection mapping show took place live on the night of Feb. 24 at around 8:20pm.

Before the show ended, viewers were treated to The Grand Finale, a series of light projections on the façade of the Marina Bay Sands, the ArtScience Museum, The Fullerton Hotel, Gardens by the Bay and the Merlion at the Merlion Park.

It is Singapore's single largest projection mapping show to date.

Photo by Disney+.

Regional Lead for Disney + Southeast Asia, Amit Mahotra, and Chief Executive of Singapore Tourism Board, Keith Tan, officially launched the Grand Finale with Mickey Mouse.

The almost 10-minute long show featured familiar content and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Photo by Disney+.

Photo by Disney+.

Photo by Disney+.

Photo by Disney+.

Photo by Disney+.

Photo by Disney+.

Photo by Disney+.

Applause from the lucky passers-by who caught the show live on the Helix Bridge could be heard at the end of the show.

While details of the show were not released to the public prior to the event, the blue Mickey "hidden" on the underbelly of the "ship" on top of the Marina Bay Sands may have clued some in that something was about to happen.

Click here to view the full video on Disney+ Singapore's Facebook page.

Top images by Disney+.

