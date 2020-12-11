Disney+ to launch in S'pore on Feb. 23, 2021 from S$11.98 per month

Another streaming service is coming to Singapore, and it's a pretty big one.

Disney+ coming to Singapore

Disney+ will launch in Singapore on Feb. 23, 2021, offering content from brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Singapore is the first market to globally launch Disney+ with all six content brands.

The new streaming service will offer over 500 films and 15,000 episodes of content from the six content brands.

This will also include a growing collection of Disney+ Originals content and specials including "The Mandalorian", "Wandavision" and "Lady and the Tramp".

From S$11.98 per month

The subscription fee for Disney+ will cost S$11.98 per month or S$119.98 per year.

Disney+ can be subscribed via the Disney+ website or the Disney+ app on Android and iOS devices.

Interested parties can register here to receive the latest updates.

On Dec. 11 (Singapore time), Disney announced a slew of new content for the streaming service.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look forward to new series based on the established properties, such as "Armor Wars", a tale of what happened if Tony Stark's armoured suits fell into the wrong hands, and "I Am Groot", starring Baby Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Viewers also have access to movies that may also be released in theatres, such as "Raya and the Last Dragon."

Top image from Disney.