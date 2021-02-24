Back

Baller SBS bus driver decked out in gold jewellery new object of S'poreans' affection

Big huat.

Ashley Tan | February 24, 2021, 12:20 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A Singaporean Indian salesman left jaws on the floor with his Mandarin and Hokkien proficiency recently, which he flaunted and put to good use while selling mops in the heartlands.

Eye-catching

Meanwhile, an SBS Transit bus captain has caught the fancy of Singaporeans with his shiny accoutrements while on the job.

This particular driver, while dressed in the purple uniform donned by all drivers in the company, had clearly added some embellishments to his standard rig so that he brightens the day of everyone he meets.

A picture of the bus captain posted by one Lewis Cloud on Facebook on Feb. 23 has been shared 3,600 times.

The driver sports conspicuous gold chain necklace, bracelet, two large signet rings, a shiny watch on the other hand, and some shades.

Photo from Lewis Cloud / FB

Facebook commenters described the driver as "baller", which means someone who lives and spends extravagantly, and joked that it was time for them to quit their jobs to become bus drivers.

Running commentary

On Feb. 24, another video revealing more of the eye-catching driver was posted online.

This time, the driver was seen having his meal, with two men sitting behind the camera offering a running commentary in Mandarin.

One man says that "if you have the chance to sit in front of [the driver], this is your honour!", while a second man agrees profusely.

The second man adds that if one doesn't know the driver, one would need to pay to take his picture, and the group cracks up at this.

The first man then lets out a series of exclamations of "whoa" and "wahlao", and says that the cost of the jewellery worn by the driver is around S$50,000.

The men then proceeded to debate how much each piece of jewellery costs.

The driver sat through the conversation and focused on his meal, occasionally laughing along with the men.

You can watch the full video here:

Top photo from Lewis Cloud / FB and All Singapore Stuff / FB

Japan appoints 'Minister of Loneliness' amidst uptick in suicide rate

Japan's suicide rate has risen for the first time since 2009.

February 24, 2021, 12:14 PM

Monkey roadkill at Old Upp Thomson Road prompts S'porean to urge drivers to slow down

RIP.

February 24, 2021, 12:08 PM

Gardens by the Bay to launch new sakura floral display featuring Hello Kitty

The Sanrio character's first time appearing at the Flower Dome.

February 24, 2021, 11:51 AM

Tiger Woods fractures legs after serious car crash

He was the sole occupant.

February 24, 2021, 11:27 AM

Actress Julie Tan opens up about ongoing battle with self-harm: 'I struggle so hard to love myself'

She acknowledged that it was not an easy thing to share.

February 24, 2021, 11:22 AM

Salted egg fish skin pizza by Pezzo & Irvins available from Mar. 4, 2021

Interesting.

February 24, 2021, 10:52 AM

S'pore pastor apologises after asking girls to dress modestly to prevent men's 'lustful thoughts'

Backlash.

February 24, 2021, 10:38 AM

All you need to know about erroneous clearance of Kranji woodland

Who, what, where, when, how.

February 24, 2021, 10:33 AM

No 'significant funds' in S'pore from Myanmar firms & people: MAS

Statement comes as Myanmar activists claim the country's foreign reserves were parked in Singapore's commercial banks.

February 24, 2021, 01:42 AM

Starbucks standalone outlet with drive-thru & glass walls opens in Johor 1-hour away from S'pore

Singaporeans not going there any time soon though.

February 24, 2021, 01:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.