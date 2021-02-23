Indian man speaks fluent Mandarin & Hokkien to sell mop in S'pore heartlands

A video of an Indian salesman speaking fluent Mandarin and Hokkien to hawk his wares during a live demonstration of the product in the Singapore heartlands is blowing people away.

The video, uploaded to Facebook on Feb. 21, has been shared more than 1,000 times after a day.

What video showed

The four-and-a-half-minute video showed the salesman giving a thorough demonstration of the mop he is selling.

He is seen providing clear, step-by-step instructions in a mix of Mandarin and Hokkien, and incorporating catch phrases to make those instructions memorable.

One of the catch phrases he returns to time and time again was to remind users to release the mop fully before mopping the floor.

He said at least five times, with some variation, during the short demonstration: "If you buy my mop back, you open it up like a flower, you put it on the floor, sweep and mop at the same time."

Although the exact location is not revealed in the video, some commenters claimed to have encountered this man's lively sales pitch in Bedok.

Novelty of his presentation

The novelty of the salesman's presentation was not lost on anyone, especially on himself.

At one point, the salesman told the crowd in Hokkien to abandon old fashioned mops: "It has been 50 years and still this. [Pointing to traditional mop.] 50 years ago Indian people can't speak Mandarin."

"Now Indian people can speak Mandarin. Society has already changed. It is time to change your mop too."

Crowd reaction

From the video, it is clear the crowd was clearly enamoured by the salesman's antics and lapping it all up.

At various points they can be heard ooh-ing and aah-ing, as the mop was twisted, pushed and pulled, to show its versatility and utility to its fullness.

Before the demonstration was even up, some of those watching were getting impatient as they wanted to buy the mop immediately.

One person can be seen in the video opening her wallet to take out cash, while two others were filming the proceedings.

Reactions to video

Reactions to the video on Facebook were unanimous.

Many of the commenters were blown away by the sleek presentation skills and impressed by the Indian man's Mandarin and Hokkien proficiency and vocabulary.

This comment rehashes the salesman's catch phrase. It said: "I wanna buy so I can open it like a flower."

Others commented that they were ready to part with their money to buy the mop as well.

Other commenters said the man could put his talent to good use by doing livestreaming sales, which would reach a much wider audience on social media.

Such sales demonstrations that lead to an uptick in interest in individual salespersons is not new.

The public has always been fascinated with those who can pull off a good sales pitch, especially if they are accompanied by some madcap and slapstick antics or wry humour.