A&W opens 4th outlet at Jurong Point to long queues

Fast food restaurant chain A&W opened its newest outlet at Jurong Point on Feb. 5.

This is the chain's fourth outlet in Singapore and the only one in the west side.

Much demand

As such, the Jurong Point outlet was packed, and long queues were seen forming.

The dine-in queue alone extended all the way across the bridge connecting both sides of the shops in the mall.

Some even queued an hour alone for food.

The Jurong Point outlet serves up the standard A&W fare, which includes root beer floats, curly fries and the new cream cheese burger.

It also serves waffles for S$7,50, which comes with butter and maple syrup.

Here's a picture of the menu.

Details

A&W at Jurong Point is located at #03-42.

It is open from 10am to 10pm daily.

