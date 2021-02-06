Back

A&W opens 4th outlet at Jurong Point to long queues

~Curly fries~

Ashley Tan | February 06, 2021, 10:40 AM

Fast food restaurant chain A&W opened its newest outlet at Jurong Point on Feb. 5.

 

This is the chain's fourth outlet in Singapore and the only one in the west side.

Photo from Mothership reader

Much demand

As such, the Jurong Point outlet was packed, and long queues were seen forming.

The dine-in queue alone extended all the way across the bridge connecting both sides of the shops in the mall.

Photo from Mothership reader

Photo from Mothership reader

Some even queued an hour alone for food.

The Jurong Point outlet serves up the standard A&W fare, which includes root beer floats, curly fries and the new cream cheese burger.

It also serves waffles for S$7,50, which comes with butter and maple syrup.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lq (@kopiandcode)

Here's a picture of the menu.

Details

A&W at Jurong Point is located at #03-42.

It is open from 10am to 10pm daily.

Top photo from Mothership reader

