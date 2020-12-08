A&W opening outlet at Jurong Point in Jan. 2021

Here's some good news for west siders in Singapore.
Fast food restaurant A&W is opening its latest outlet at Jurong Point.
First outlet in the west
This will be the first A&W outlet located in the west side of Singapore.
Based on the signage, the outlet will be opening next month, by end Jan. 2021.
The outlet at Jurong Point will be located on the third floor, in between Sushi Express and Popeyes
This is the fourth A&W outlet in Singapore, with three others located at:
- Jewel Changi Airport
- AMK Hub
- Canberra Plaza
Related stories
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Top image by Fasiha Nazren.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.