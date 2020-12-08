Back

A&W opening outlet at Jurong Point in Jan. 2021

Yay.

Fasiha Nazren | December 08, 2020, 12:07 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

Here's some good news for west siders in Singapore.

Fast food restaurant A&W is opening its latest outlet at Jurong Point.

First outlet in the west

This will be the first A&W outlet located in the west side of Singapore.

Based on the signage, the outlet will be opening next month, by end Jan. 2021.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The outlet at Jurong Point will be located on the third floor, in between Sushi Express and Popeyes

This is the fourth A&W outlet in Singapore, with three others located at:

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • AMK Hub

  • Canberra Plaza

Related stories

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image by Fasiha Nazren. 

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.