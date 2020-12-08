A&W opening outlet at Jurong Point in Jan. 2021

Here's some good news for west siders in Singapore.

Fast food restaurant A&W is opening its latest outlet at Jurong Point.

First outlet in the west

This will be the first A&W outlet located in the west side of Singapore.

Based on the signage, the outlet will be opening next month, by end Jan. 2021.

The outlet at Jurong Point will be located on the third floor, in between Sushi Express and Popeyes

This is the fourth A&W outlet in Singapore, with three others located at:

Jewel Changi Airport

AMK Hub

Canberra Plaza

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.