Back

HDB residents complain of water seeping into homes from floor & ceiling after recent heavy rain

Rain not too enjoyable for some.

Tanya Ong | January 18, 2021, 01:21 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

January has been a rainy month for Singapore so far, with rain and windy conditions persisting until mid-Jan.

While many have enjoyed the cooler temperatures, the relentless rain has led to some rather unfortunate consequences for homeowners.

Water seepage issues

According to a Straits Times (ST) report, some HDB residents have struggled with water seepages in their homes following the heavy rains.

The residents quoted by ST included those living in Tampines, Hougang and Tanah Merah.

Speaking to ST, Tampines Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng said that he has received 20 to 30 complaints from residents regarding water seepages.

The issues, ranging from ceiling leaks and seepages through pipes or air-conditioning units, were mostly from residents living in flats that are over 20 years old, Baey noted.

In a separate Facebook post on Jan. 12, he also said that "heavy rain is one major reason" for the seepage.

He wrote:

"Our flats are protected from the rain by walls, windows and the roof (for top floor units). If there is water seepage, the town council will repair the cracks in the wall and roof, or reapply the waterproof coating. However, if water is seeping through other cavities, eg window sill/frame or decayed aircon panel/frame, that is under the flat-owners’ purview."

He also added that the town council will "do their best to identify the cause".

His Facebook post:

Complaint on Facebook regarding water seeping up from kitchen floor

One Victoria Ching had also posted a complaint in a Facebook group saying that following heavy rain, she noticed water seeping up from under her kitchen floor on Jan. 2.

She said they had to use kitchen towels to soak up the water and left it to dry over the next few days, but the same thing happened again after a week later.

She did not specify the location of her HDB unit, but said that she had only moved in for three months after renovations.

Victoria Ching/FB

Victoria Ching/FB

Victoria Ching/FB

In the comments section, she said they suspected the water was seeping in from a crack in the wall near her window.

Victoria Ching/FB

She also claimed that the town council told her "to take a video to show" that the rain is "entering the house to prove that it is from the external facade before they can do anything about it".

Past occurrences

This is not the first time residents have complained about water seepages following a spate of heavy rain.

In 2015, Punggol residents had complained about rainwater seeping into some flats, according to ST.

At that time, HDB had received feedback regarding water seeping into flats for 24 units.

Some other residents living in Tampines have also experienced similar issues a few years back.

Top photo via Victoria Ching/FB.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Anonymous 'Good Samaritan' fixes abandoned kids bike & puts it back along Queenstown PCN

'I have fixed it to give it a new life again,' the kind stranger wrote.

January 18, 2021, 01:11 PM

Daniel Dae Kim, 52, lands first leading role after 31-year career

Kim will play an FBI agent investigating the anonymous bioterror attacks of 2001 in the United States.

January 18, 2021, 12:58 PM

Vietnamese-American politician wore áo dài for oath after South Vietnam flag seen in Capitol siege

She tweeted that those who flew the flag at the Capitol "don’t get to speak for me".

January 18, 2021, 12:39 PM

Fortune cat with extra thicc muscular arm on sale to help you beckon the 'Huat Ah' in 2021

Help you make some gains this year.

January 18, 2021, 12:14 PM

Daiso S'pore launches online store but with only over 400 items

S$5 basic delivery fee applies.

January 18, 2021, 11:48 AM

Owners of popular Serangoon Gardens eatery once ridiculed by neighbour because they had only 2 customers

Stories of Us: Nicholas Lim and Tommy Pang share what it was like starting an eatery when they were in their 20s.

January 18, 2021, 10:50 AM

Huawei founder's daughter mocked for flashy 17-minute video announcing showbiz debut on her birthday

She is the 'princess who breaks rules'.

January 18, 2021, 10:41 AM

Member of public in S'pore provides tip-off regarding 7-year-old girl's 1995 rape-murder

The tip-off pertains to a patron who frequented the coffee shop the girl was last seen at.

January 18, 2021, 05:30 AM

Biden to repeal Trump's Muslim travel ban & rejoin Paris Agreement on 1st day as US President

A long laundry list of to-do items awaits the incoming 46th President of the United States.

January 18, 2021, 12:02 AM

'Uncle Roger' breaks silence on backlash after controversy, currently back in M'sia

Netizens accused the YouTuber of liking RMB more than MSG.

January 17, 2021, 11:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.