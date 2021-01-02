Back

Rainfall on Jan. 2 falls within top 1% of maximum daily rainfall records in 39 years: PUB

Starting the new year wet.

Darryl Laiu | January 02, 2021, 06:11 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

Singapore has really been "raining" in the new year since Jan. 1, 2021, with constant heavy showers around different parts of Singapore.

This weather has resulted in flash floods in different parts of the island as well.

According to the PUB, the highest total amount of rainfall since yesterday (Jan. 1), as of noon Jan. 2, was recorded at Changi at 318.6mm.

For reference, the average monthly rainfall for January is only 238.3mm.

The heaviest rainfall of 184.4mm was also recorded at Changi on Jan. 2, from 12am to noon.

PUB wrote that this amount of rain falls within the top one per cent of maximum daily rainfall records for the past 39 years.

See the full Facebook post here:

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Instagram user in Indonesia allegedly offered to forge Covid-19 test results for S$60

Indonesians wishing to travel to other cities need to provide proof they are free of Covid-19.

January 02, 2021, 05:51 PM

Video shows car driving in an extremely flooded Lorong Halus

Certainly a wetland.

January 02, 2021, 03:39 PM

33 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan 2, 2021, no new locally transmitted cases

This brings the total number of cases to 58,662.

January 02, 2021, 03:27 PM

Temperatures fall to as low as 21.3°C, wet & windy start to year expected to continue

Chill.

January 02, 2021, 02:35 PM

New 6,000km trail in the US will allow users to cycle across 12 states from coast to coast

The Great American Rail-Trail will span nearly 6000km when completed.

January 02, 2021, 01:23 PM

28-year-old man pronounced dead on scene after car accident along KJE towards BKE

A 26-year-old man was also in the car.

January 02, 2021, 12:58 PM

Dawson SkyVille & SkyTerrace residents complain of New Year's partygoers blocking lifts & amenities

It took one resident two hours to park his car and take the lift to his flat.

January 02, 2021, 11:39 AM

PUB trials new 'Floodgates' for use during monsoon season

15 pieces of this new portable barrier is currently on loan to residents at Upper Paya Lebar Road.

January 02, 2021, 11:14 AM

940,000 households in S'pore will receive double their regular GST Voucher-U-Save rebates for FY 2020

Double.

January 02, 2021, 11:07 AM

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin pledges to ensure equal opportunity to speak & diversity of views in Parliament

Tan reflected on the past year and encouraged Singaporeans to stay optimistic in 2021.

January 02, 2021, 10:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.