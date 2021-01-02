Rainfall on Jan. 2 falls within top 1% of maximum daily rainfall records in 39 years: PUB

Singapore has really been "raining" in the new year since Jan. 1, 2021, with constant heavy showers around different parts of Singapore.

This weather has resulted in flash floods in different parts of the island as well.

According to the PUB, the highest total amount of rainfall since yesterday (Jan. 1), as of noon Jan. 2, was recorded at Changi at 318.6mm.

For reference, the average monthly rainfall for January is only 238.3mm.

The heaviest rainfall of 184.4mm was also recorded at Changi on Jan. 2, from 12am to noon.

PUB wrote that this amount of rain falls within the top one per cent of maximum daily rainfall records for the past 39 years.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin