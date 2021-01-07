4 dead, 52 arrested after Trump supporters storm US Capitol Building, police find 2 bombs in offices

Four people have died as pro-Trump supporters broke into the Capitol Building in Washington DC, United States in the early hours of Jan. 7 (Singapore time).

52 were arrested as a result of the protests against the 2020 election results, which escalated into violence, according to Forbes.

One shot, three died due to medical emergencies

One woman was allegedly shot in the chest by the police as Trump supporters swarmed into what appeared to be the hallway of the building.

The woman, identified as Ashli Babbitt, was from San Diego, DC authorities said.

Her husband, Timothy McEntee, told The Washington Post that the 35-year-old was an Air Force veteran, and claimed that he was unaware that Babbitt had travelled to DC to take part in the protests.

Three others died due to medical emergencies.

Their names and circumstances of their deaths were not released by the authorities during a news conference with DC police chief Robert Contee on the night of the protests.

52 arrested

According to Contee, at least 52 have been arrested, 26 of which were made on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, reported The Washington Post.

Two pipe bombs were also recovered from the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee offices.

A cooler containing Molotov cocktails was found within U.S. Capitol grounds as well.

14 DC police officers were injured during the attack, the police chief said.

One was assaulted after being pulled into a crowd, and was eventually hospitalised. Another received "significant facial injuries" after being hit by a projectile.

DC mayor Muriel Bowser has imposed a city-wide curfew from 6pm on Wednesday (7am Singapore time, Thursday) to 6am on Thursday (7pm Singapore time, Thursday).

No one except essential personnel will be allowed in public during the curfew.

She later extended the city's public emergency to 15 days until Jan. 21, 2021, one day after Joe Biden is expected to be inaugurated.

Top image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images