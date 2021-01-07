Pro-Trump protester dies after allegedly being shot by police during storming of US Capitol

A pro-Trump protester has died after she was allegedly shot by police during the storming of the U.S. Capitol in the early hours of Jan. 7 (Singapore time), The Washington Post reported.

CNN reported that the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department added that it was taking the lead on the shooting investigation, although no official details have been provided about the shooting.

Purported video of shooting surfaces on Twitter

In the meantime, a 30-second video of what is supposedly the moment of the shooting has since surfaced on Twitter.

The video opens with Trump supporters swarming what appears to be a hallway in the Capitol building.

A gunshot then rings out and the camera pans down towards a woman, lying on the floor, wrapped in a Trump flag.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the woman was purportedly part of a crowd that had been attempting to force their way into a barricaded room protected by armed officers.

She was reportedly shot in the chest.

The Washington Post also reported that the woman was allegedly unarmed, although the Capitol police were not aware as they had been warned by the police of Washington DC that many of the protesters had concealed weapons.

Woman labelled as 'martyr' by fellow protesters

In the meantime, the woman has been labelled as a 'martyr' by her fellow Trump supporters, according to the Seattle Times.

At least 13 people have been arrested while several have also been hospitalised, British media The Independent reported.

In addition, multiple weapons and at least one improvised explosive device has been seized.

Top photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images