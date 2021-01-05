Back

TraceTogether users can request for data to be deleted from servers

It's possible.

Fasiha Nazren | January 05, 2021, 04:02 PM

In case you didn't know, TraceTogether app and token users can request for their identification data to be deleted from the servers.

There are two ways for this to happen:

TraceTogether app

TraceTogether app users will have to email [email protected] with the mobile number that was used to register in the app and delete the app.

TraceTogether token

Token users, on the other hand, will have to return the physical token.

Instructions on how to return the token will be given after the user emails their last four characters of their NRIC/FIN/Passport number to the following email address: [email protected]

After following the abovementioned processes, a user's contact number, identification details as well as the user ID will be removed from the server.

Here's what it says on the TraceTogether website:

"This renders meaningless all data that your device has exchanged with our devices, because that data will no longer be associated with you."

However, a confirmed Covid-19 case would not be able to have their proximity data removed as it would have already been uploaded to the government server.

Limited access without TraceTogether

Do note, though, that one may have limited access to selected venues without the TraceTogether app or token in the future.

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be progressively rolled out to workplaces, schools, and more public venues, including cinemas, live performances, shopping malls and F&B outlets.

However, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary confirmed in Parliament on Nov. 4 that the government will not be making TraceTogether SafeEntry mandatory until after completing the distribution of the tokens to everyone who needs them.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

