TraceTogether token or app for SafeEntry mandatory by Dec. 2020 for a lot of places

Using the TraceTogether app or token to do SafeEntry check-in at certain venues conducting activities with large groups of people in Singapore will soon be compulsory.

The TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be progressively implemented at popular venues across Singapore by the end of the year, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) announced on Oct. 20, 2020.

Resumption of large-scale events

This transition from other SafeEntry methods will prepare Singapore to resume larger-scale events and further reopen the economy safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will also be the way forward going into Phase 3.

Other methods of signing in such as scanning QR codes with phone cameras, using SingPass Mobile app or scanning of personal IDs, will be disabled when TraceTogether-only SafeEntry is implemented at a venue.

Only the TraceTogether app can be used to scan the venue’s QR code.

Alternatively, the entry staff be allowed to scan the QR code on the TraceTogether token.

Trials underway

Since August, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry has been on trial at several venues with high human traffic or where people are expected to be in close proximity for extended periods of time.

From now until mid-November, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be rolled out at venues that host activities that draw larger groups of people.

These include cinemas, places of worship with more than 100 attendees, as well as live performances and business events venues.

Public encouraged get token now

Members of the public who intend to attend these activities are encouraged to download the TT app or collect their TT token as soon as possible.

By December, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented at all popular venues currently requiring check-in, including workplaces, schools, malls, food and beverage outlets and hotels.

A full list of venues is available on the SafeEntry website and will be updated "on an ongoing basis", said SNDGO.

Where to get TraceTogether token

TraceTogether tokens are now available for collection at 38 community centres/ clubs around Singapore and are expected to be available at all 108 CCs by end-November 2020.

The TokenGoWhere website provides the latest schedule and locations for collection.

Top photo via Singapore government