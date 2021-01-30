Over 350 teachers & social workers sign petition urging MOE to implement clear policy on supporting transgender students

Over 300 people, which included teachers, counsellors and social workers, have signed a petition urging the Ministry of Education (MOE) to implement and communicate a clear policy on supporting transgender students in schools.

The petition was organised by Friendly People SG, a group of "concerned education and social service professionals" who came together to put together a statement of support for transgender students.

Background

This petition comes after a transgender student claimed that MOE has barred her from receiving hormonal therapy, although MOE later released a statement denying that it had interfered with the student's medical treatment.

MOE's statement was also criticised for using the wrong pronouns to refer to the student.

On Jan. 26, five people held a protest outside the MOE headquarters at Buona Vista, and three people were subsequently arrested.

The three people who were arrested had issued a press release on the day of the protest, urging Minister for Education Lawrence Wong to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ students by MOE schools, in order to "uphold the fundamental right of all students to education within a safe and supportive school life".

Urged MOE to create a safe school environment for all students

The petition, which was signed by a total of 355 individuals and group signatories at the time of writing, called upon MOE to equip schools to create a safe school environment for all students, including transgender students.

"This could, among other things, take the form of inclusive policies, training for all teachers and counsellors on gender dysphoria and LGBTQ+ issues, inclusive sexuality education and anti-bullying programmes, and having a statement of inclusion for schools and counsellors to abide by."

The group pointed to evidence that transgender youths face higher risks of depression and suicide when prevented from transitioning, and noted that delaying transition is not always an option, especially for students with severe gender dysphoria.

Among those who signed off on the petition, there were teachers, tutors, counsellors and other former educators, who signed off with either their full name, initials, or a pseudonym.

The group said that many of them were afraid to write this statement, or put their names to it, as they recognise that "it is still not safe" for them as individuals and professionals to publicly express these views.

However, they said that they believed this is the right thing to do, as it is their professional duty to protect and care for all the young people they teach, counsel and guide.

You may see the full petition here.

Mothership has reached out to MOE for a statement, and will update the article when we receive a reply.

Top image via Ng Yi-Sheng/FB.