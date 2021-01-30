Back

Over 350 teachers & social workers sign petition urging MOE to implement clear policy on supporting transgender students

The group urged MOE to create a safer environment for all students.

Jason Fan | January 30, 2021, 06:58 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Over 300 people, which included teachers, counsellors and social workers, have signed a petition urging the Ministry of Education (MOE) to implement and communicate a clear policy on supporting transgender students in schools.

The petition was organised by Friendly People SG, a group of "concerned education and social service professionals" who came together to put together a statement of support for transgender students.

Background

This petition comes after a transgender student claimed that MOE has barred her from receiving hormonal therapy, although MOE later released a statement denying that it had interfered with the student's medical treatment.

MOE's statement was also criticised for using the wrong pronouns to refer to the student.

On Jan. 26, five people held a protest outside the MOE headquarters at Buona Vista, and three people were subsequently arrested.

The three people who were arrested had issued a press release on the day of the protest, urging Minister for Education Lawrence Wong to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ students by MOE schools, in order to "uphold the fundamental right of all students to education within a safe and supportive school life".

Urged MOE to create a safe school environment for all students

The petition, which was signed by a total of 355 individuals and group signatories at the time of writing, called upon MOE to equip schools to create a safe school environment for all students, including transgender students.

"This could, among other things, take the form of inclusive policies, training for all teachers and counsellors on gender dysphoria and LGBTQ+ issues, inclusive sexuality education and anti-bullying programmes, and having a statement of inclusion for schools and counsellors to abide by."

The group pointed to evidence that transgender youths face higher risks of depression and suicide when prevented from transitioning, and noted that delaying transition is not always an option, especially for students with severe gender dysphoria.

Among those who signed off on the petition, there were teachers, tutors, counsellors and other former educators, who signed off with either their full name, initials, or a pseudonym.

The group said that many of them were afraid to write this statement, or put their names to it, as they recognise that "it is still not safe" for them as individuals and professionals to publicly express these views.

However, they said that they believed this is the right thing to do, as it is their professional duty to protect and care for all the young people they teach, counsel and guide.

You may see the full petition here.

Mothership has reached out to MOE for a statement, and will update the article when we receive a reply.

Related Stories

Top image via Ng Yi-Sheng/FB. 

Image of S$50 notes with the same serial number dates back to at least 2016

Not fake news but old news.

January 30, 2021, 06:28 PM

Man, 33, arrested in M'sia for allegedly extorting S$200,000 from S'pore woman he met on dating app

Suspected to have cheated more than one female victims.

January 30, 2021, 06:21 PM

Firm that stopped SGUnited trainee from resigning 'did not act in good faith', barred from all WSG programmes: MOM

Trainees are allowed to leave the traineeships at any point in time as long as they provide sufficient notice.

January 30, 2021, 05:41 PM

Progress S'pore Party launches Women's Wing to advance women's rights & interests

The party found that women were engaged with the issues and wanted to provide a formal forum for them to speak up.

January 30, 2021, 04:18 PM

Covid-19: 58 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 30, 3 locally-transmitted cases

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

January 30, 2021, 03:47 PM

Wheat baking supplies shop in Upper Aljunied sells 3kg tub of Nutella & other baking goods

New place for all bakers who want another merchant to buy supplies.

January 30, 2021, 02:01 PM

S'porean man builds hyper-realistic replica of 'mama shop' using only recyclable materials

A++ for any art project.

January 30, 2021, 01:47 PM

Couple who took MRT to their wedding reminisce about their train ride 28 years later

Where their journey of marriage began.

January 30, 2021, 01:29 PM

Global cooperation is critical to address Covid-19, economic recovery & climate change: PM Lee

Covid-19 pandemic reminded countries that our fates are intertwined.

January 30, 2021, 12:32 PM

MR. DIY offering 30% discount on all CNY decorations & items, prices as low as S$0.20

While stocks last.

January 30, 2021, 12:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.