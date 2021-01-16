MOE says it did not stop transgender student from hormonal treatment following viral Reddit post

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has responded to a viral Reddit post dated Jan. 14.

MOE said the claims that the ministry had interfered with a student's hormonal treatment are "not true".

"We invite the student to approach the school to clarify and discuss how the school can support his schooling better," the statement read.

The ministry also added that it is "not in a position to interfere with any medical treatment, which is a matter for the family to decide on”.

Background

The Reddit post in question, titled "Transgender discrimination in Singapore schools and MOE's denial of mental health issues," was written by a junior college (JC) student who said that she has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

According to Mayo Clinic, gender dysphoria is the feeling of discomfort or distress that might occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth.

In this case, the Reddit user was born male, but had always wanted to "dress like girls [and] have a typical female hairstyle."

Due to her feminine inclinations, the student was bullied at an all-boys primary school.

Things only took a turn for the better when she entered a co-ed secondary school, where fellow school mates were more understanding of her gender identity.

Not able to start hormone therapy

According to The Straits Times (ST), the student was diagnosed with the condition in early 2019, before she entered JC.

It was reportedly agreed between the student, her parents, and the doctor that she would start hormonal treatment when she turned 18.

The doctor had also given the student a memo, which she handed to MOE via her school.

This would be her second year in JC, going by a student's typical route in the education system.

However, when she visited the doctor again to start the therapy at 18, the doctor allegedly said that MOE had stopped him from writing memos and referring people to hormone therapy without informing the ministry first.

Might transfer to poly due to relaxed attire rules

In addition, the student also claimed that she was told to cut her hair to a boy's style and wear the male uniform.

Any failure to comply would apparently result in expulsion.

The student told ST that she plans to seek help from her Member of Parliament, and might even transfer from her JC to a polytechnic, where attire rules are more relaxed.

