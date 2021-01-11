Back

Community cat becomes 'security guard' after kind human constructs 'guard house' to keep it dry

The neighbourhood has never been safer.

Jane Zhang | January 11, 2021, 02:01 PM

The first week-and-a-half of 2021 has been wet and chilly for those of us in Singapore.

And while most of us humans have been able to hide from the rain and enjoy the cool weather from the dry comforts of our homes, community cats living outdoors have not been so lucky.

So some kind Samaritans have taken it upon themselves to construct shelters to keep the cats dry and warm.

Security guard house

One woman in Singapore, Liza Waty, shared in the Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats a photo of one such shelter that she made for a community cat.

In the photo, the black and white cat huddles beneath the shelter of the lime green structure.

The structure is labelled "Bustop (sic) security guard house", along with a cute line drawing of a cat.

Photo via Facebook / Liza Waty.

Liza wrote that she had made the house for the cat because of the constant downpour of rain.

"Hope the cat will be comfy," she wrote.

Liza also expressed the hope that the structure will not be thrown away.

Top photo via Facebook / Liza Waty.

