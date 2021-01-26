S'pore's 1st handroll bar offers S$36 handroll set with scallops, salmon, torched flounder & more

Rappu is one of the many sexy outfits (think blaring music, dim environment, and neon lights) in Tanjong Pagar — but it's also Singapore's only handroll bar.

The space is conceived and run by the founder behind The Feather Blade steakhouse.

If you're immediately reminded of what you might get at Genki Sushi or Sakae Sushi, this place might change your perception of handrolls.

The rolls here focus on three seemingly nondescript elements: seaweed, rice, and seafood.

Put together the best of each element, however, and we have something quite different.

For value and variety, you can go for a set of six rolls at S$36.

Hotate: Japanese scallops, nikiri (brushed-on sweet soy sauce) Kanpachi: Greater amberjack cured in a dry spiced rub, shiso nikiri Salmon: Norwegian salmon, nikiri, furikake Toro: Tuna belly minced, spring onions, nikiri Crab: Pacific red crab, snow crab kani miso, tobiko Engawa: Flounder fluke fin, smoked salt, yuzu nikiri

These are served in order, from the lightest flavour to the heaviest.

Our personal favourites were the first and last — the hotate was good and sweet, while the last — torched flounder — melted deliciously into a bed of warm rice.

Some real life photos:

If you're not used to this much raw seafood, however, it can get a bit overwhelming after the third roll where everything starts to feel like one giant dish, thanks to the identical base of rice and seaweed.

Tip: Request less rice in your rolls if you don't want to fill up to fast.

To introduce another element to your meal, pair your rolls six corresponding sakes for an additional S$18.

High Roller

We ended our meal with the High Roller (S$28 per pop), an ostentatious tower of Wagyu beef, uni, ikura, caviar, and gold flakes.

"Now I have to hold my shit in for three days," my dining companion deems fit to tell me.

These are expensive ingredients, and perfectly fine on their own, but we're not sure if they work together.

On the whole, we much prefer the handrolls, we are good enough to go back for.

Izakaya (Japanese bar) snacks are also available at Rappu.

Details

Rappu Handroll Bar

52 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089516

Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Friday, 5:30pm - 10:30pm

Saturday and Sunday, 11:45am - 3:15pm, 5:30pm - 10:30pm

Closed on Mondays

Top image via Rappu