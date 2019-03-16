Famous London steakhouse Flat Iron’s ex-employee opens pop-up steakhouse in S’pore March to April 2019

If you’ve always wanted to try the £10 steak (S$17.78) from Flat Iron in London, here’s your chance.

Advertisement

From March 2 to April 21, 2019, an ex-employee of Flat Iron, Jet Sheen Leong, will be running a pop-up steakhouse named The Feather Blade in Chinatown, Singapore.

Inspired by Flat Iron

As he found Singapore’s steakhouse scene “uninspiring”, Leong decided to take cue from Flat Iron to launch The Feather Blade.

If you’re not familiar with it, the feather blade cut (a.k.a the flat iron) comes from the shoulder blade of the cattle.

Each plate of chargrilled steak (200g) comes glazed with butter and sprinkled with salt, and will cost you S$21++.

Advertisement

For sides (additional S$7), choose from corn, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, as well as a mix of shimeji, shiitake, and button mushrooms.

There’s also a variety of sauces (additional S$2) to have your steak with — Sichuan Peppercorn, Béarnaise, Horseradish Cream, and Red Wine.

Free steaks on opening day

On the steakhouse’s opening day, March 2, there will apparently be “complimentary steaks for all”.

Address:

Zui Hong Lou (Drunken Red House)

90 Club St, Singapore 069458

Pop-up Hours:

5.30pm – 1am

Weekends of March 2 – April 21, 2019

Advertisement

Top image via The Feather Blade