Workers' Party Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan gives birth to second child

Her baby is named "Ayla".

Zhangxin Zheng | January 02, 2021, 05:18 AM

Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan announced the birth of her second child on Jan. 2, 2021.

The Sengkang GRC MP shared a photo on Facebook and Instagram of herself and her husband holding the newborn baby.

The birth of Raeesah's child came less than two days after fellow Sengkang MP He Ting Ru announced the birth of her third son.

Raeesah shared that the name given to the baby is "Ayla", which is a feminine name that means "light", "earth", "born of knowledge" in Hindi.

She described having a "rocky start" at the start of labour, but she and her baby are both well.

The 27-year-old is already a mother of one boy and she occasionally shares about parenting on Twitter.

As the two Sengkang MPs go on maternity leave, the rest of WP's team and other members in the party will stand in for them for house visits, estate walks and meet-the-people sessions during this period.

Top image via Raeesah Khan's Facebook

