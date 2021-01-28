2.5 metre python spotted near Geylang River, rescued in less than 5 minutes

A python was spotted languishing close to a drainage network in Eastern S'pore, according to Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

Sighted at Dakota

According to the post, the python was sighted at Blk 12 Dakota Crescent, at the pathway alongside the Geylang River.

In the post, the group member lauded officers from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) for their safe and speedy handling of the python.

The Acres ladies had this reticulated python out of her hiding place under the grass and safely in the bag in less than one minute and with only one half-hearted hiss of annoyance from the snake.

Speaking to Mothership, the co-chief executive officer of Acres, Kalai Vanan, confirmed that they received a call about the snake on the morning of Jan. 27.

Rescue officers subsequently headed down to rescue the python from its urban residence.

Rescue took less than five minutes

The entire rescue process took less than five minutes.

The rescue officers reported that the python was slightly inactive, probably because it was shedding.

As a result, the capture was smooth, and the python was safely and effectively handled.

The snake will be released back into the wild after it has been microchipped.

What to do if you encounter a python

Reticulated pythons are native to Singapore, and typically prey on small mammals such as rats and the odd cat.

They are not venomous. Instead, they kill their prey through constriction, swallowing it headfirst.

If you sight any wild animal in distress or a snake that is in an unsuitable location, do call the Acres 24-Hour Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 97837782.

Related stories:

Top image via Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook