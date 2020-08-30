Python eating community cat in S'pore car park interrupted, drags carcass like horror movie scene

A python eating a community cat in Singapore has been caught on camera -- and it is not a pretty sight.

Although it shows the circle of life in urban Singapore, viewer discretion is advised:

There was no mention where this incident took place.

The python can be seen biting onto a chonky grey cat, as the cat's head was lodge firmly in the python's mouth.

The cat appeared completely motionless.

It was apparent that the python was in the midst of consuming its furry one-piece meal wholesale, as its jaw appeared to have widened big enough to fit its prey.

Interrupted while eating

When the python got interrupted by handlers who used a rod to prod it, it recoiled instinctively and dragged the cat in its mouth across the parking lot towards a parked car.

Should have allowed python to eat

Some commenters, in response to the video, were of the opinion that the snake should have been allowed to finish its meal first.

In such situations, it is understood that the python will be caught and released into the wild again at an undisclosed location.

It would have to hunt for food again if it failed to eat this time.

Pythons eating cats

Pythons eating a cat in Singapore is not new.

The occurrence is common enough so much so a python consumed a beloved chonky ginger cat in Redhill recently.

Background on pythons in Singapore

Reticulated pythons are native to Singapore and they have adapted well to the urban areas.

Pythons prey on smaller animals such as rats, and sometimes even cats.

Previously, wildlife rescue group Acres explained that the curious nature of cats may make them an easy target if they got close to the snake.

While incidents of community cats being eaten up by pythons have saddened residents, both animals are part of the ecosystem in this urban city.

Acres said:

"We feel sorry for the loss of the beloved cat. It is unfortunate but these are some of the risks community animals will face in our urban landscape. They are all animals trying to survive."

What to do if you see a python in Singapore

Like many other wild animals, pythons are shy and will not attack unless provoked or threatened.

If you see python or snakes in urban areas, you can call the Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800-476-1600 which will send an expert to assist you.

If a snake is spotted near trees, bushes or in drains, it is advised to leave them alone as these are their natural habitats.

