Back

Beloved community cat 'Garfield' eaten by python in Redhill

Life in an urban jungle.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 19, 2020, 12:07 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Residents living in the area of Redhill were saddened by the death of a community cat on Aug. 19.

Photo by Nancy Lim via Facebook.

Community cat in Redhill eaten by python

The beloved community cat named "Garfield" was eaten by a python in the morning near a pedestrian bridge at Block 92 Henderson Road.

Some nicknamed this plump ginger cat as "Orange".

A number of people were shocked by the loss of this community cat and they recalled their times with it.

One witness said that it was a 2.5m python that ate the cat up.

via Cats of Redhill.

via Cats of Redhill.

Python captured under pedestrian bridge

Separately, a circulating video showed that a reticulated python being captured at the pedestrian bridge near Block 92.

The python appeared to be bloated and was resting discreetly by the side of the stairs of the bridge.

Many onlookers stood from a distance and watched two men, wearing NParks contractor uniform, nudging the python into a container.

Police were also present at the scene.

Here's the video:

Reticulated pythons are native to Singapore and they have adapted well to the urban areas.

Pythons prey on smaller animals such as rats, and sometimes even cats.

Previously, wildlife rescue group Acres explained that the curious nature of cats may make them an easy target if they got close to the snake.

While incidents of community cats being eaten up by pythons have saddened residents, both animals are part of the ecosystem in this urban city.

Acres said:

"We feel sorry for the loss of the beloved cat. It is unfortunate but these are some of the risks community animals will face in our urban landscape. They are all animals trying to survive."

Like many other wild animals, pythons are shy and will not attack unless provoked or threatened.

If you see python or snakes in urban areas, you can call the Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800-476-1600 which will send an expert to assist you.

If a snake is spotted near trees, bushes or in drains, it is advised to leave them alone as these are their natural habitats.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Cats of Redhill/Facebook and Cha Icez/Facebook

New 18ha Lim Chu Kang Nature Park, with nature-play spaces, to open in 2022

More green spaces to visit.

August 19, 2020, 01:10 PM

Hirzi apologises for videos with Dee Kosh mocking Nicole Choo's poetry book in 2018

Hirzi's apology was in response to a post by Nicole Choo's publisher slamming Dee Kosh.

August 19, 2020, 01:01 PM

4-room Geylang BTO flats very oversubscribed, over 14 first-time applicants vying for 1 flat

Quite intense.

August 19, 2020, 12:56 PM

McDonald's S'pore extending delivery & drive-thru until 2am at selected outlets

Yay.

August 19, 2020, 12:35 PM

Fossilised dinosaur footprints found in M'sia, 700km from S'pore, researchers there claim

Dinosaurs used to exist in this region is a cool idea.

August 19, 2020, 12:35 PM

2 men jailed for arranging marriage of convenience between S'porean man & Chinese woman

Choo asked Zhang for a payment of S$18,000 in return for the sham marriage arrangements.

August 19, 2020, 10:35 AM

Royal Brunei Airlines launches 85-minute dining & sightseeing flight

Nice.

August 19, 2020, 09:53 AM

More work-from-home S'poreans stressed out than frontliners: NUHS survey

When home is work and work is home.

August 19, 2020, 01:08 AM

Large crowds at Toa Payoh Town Park spark public concern over Covid-19 risks

NParks said that most park users abide by the safe distancing rules well and are cooperative when reminded to do so.

August 18, 2020, 11:15 PM

M'cyclist, 62 & pillion rider, 59, killed in accident on Tampines Expressway, 4-hour jam ensued

Tragedy on a Tuesday evening.

August 18, 2020, 11:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.