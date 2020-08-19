Beloved community cat 'Garfield' eaten by python in Redhill

Residents living in the area of Redhill were saddened by the death of a community cat on Aug. 19.

Community cat in Redhill eaten by python

The beloved community cat named "Garfield" was eaten by a python in the morning near a pedestrian bridge at Block 92 Henderson Road.

Some nicknamed this plump ginger cat as "Orange".

A number of people were shocked by the loss of this community cat and they recalled their times with it.

One witness said that it was a 2.5m python that ate the cat up.

Python captured under pedestrian bridge

Separately, a circulating video showed that a reticulated python being captured at the pedestrian bridge near Block 92.

The python appeared to be bloated and was resting discreetly by the side of the stairs of the bridge.

Many onlookers stood from a distance and watched two men, wearing NParks contractor uniform, nudging the python into a container.

Police were also present at the scene.

Here's the video:

Reticulated pythons are native to Singapore and they have adapted well to the urban areas.

Pythons prey on smaller animals such as rats, and sometimes even cats.

Previously, wildlife rescue group Acres explained that the curious nature of cats may make them an easy target if they got close to the snake.

While incidents of community cats being eaten up by pythons have saddened residents, both animals are part of the ecosystem in this urban city.

Acres said:

"We feel sorry for the loss of the beloved cat. It is unfortunate but these are some of the risks community animals will face in our urban landscape. They are all animals trying to survive."

Like many other wild animals, pythons are shy and will not attack unless provoked or threatened.

If you see python or snakes in urban areas, you can call the Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800-476-1600 which will send an expert to assist you.

If a snake is spotted near trees, bushes or in drains, it is advised to leave them alone as these are their natural habitats.

