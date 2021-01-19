Back

Pilot for S'pore nightclubs & karaoke outlets deferred due to rise in community cases

Deferred until further notice.

Ashley Tan | January 19, 2021, 06:14 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Singapore government previously announced in Nov. 2020 the reopening of the nightlife industry under pilot programmes, after it ground to a halt due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Pilot for bars and pubs ongoing since Dec. 8

The pilot programmes would involve certain bars, pubs, nightclubs, discotheques, and karaoke lounges.

The pilot for bars and pubs started from Dec. 8, with three outlets under the pilot. This was supposed to have lasted for two months.

Nightlife business associations were invited to nominate suitable nightclubs and karaoke outlets to participate in the pilots.

Interested outlets had to submit proposals to these associations. A total of eight nominations for nightclubs and 15 nominations for karaoke outlets were submitted.

Meanwhile, two nightclubs and 10 karaoke outlets were shortlisted for the pilot, and would have reopened in January 2021.

These pilots were meant to establish the viability and robustness of safe management measures and the ability of the nightlife industry to comply with these measures.

This was necessary before the government considers further steps in the resumption of the nightlife industry.

Until further notice

On Jan. 19, 2021 however, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) revealed that the pilot programmes for nightclubs and karaoke outlets would be deferred until further notice.

This follows a rise in community cases recently, some of which are unlinked and under investigation.

One recent cluster originated from a para-veterinarian who transmitted Covid-19 to another man at his workplace. The man then transmitted the virus to his family members, reported CNA.

Four community cases were reported today as well.

As nightclubs and karaoke outlets are places where people can gather and come into close contact for prolonged periods of time, MTI stated that the deferment was necessary to prevent the risk of further community transmission and the formation of more clusters.

MTI added that it is uncertain when the pilot may be able to commence "given the dynamic public health situation".

"Agencies will review the commencement of the pilots at a suitable juncture."

MTI is currently working with the 12 operators shortlisted on the next steps.

In the meantime, the pilot for bars and pubs which commenced earlier will continue.

Agencies will also continue to monitor the situation closely, and will work with operators to tighten safe management measures where necessary.

Top photo from Zouk Singapore / FB

FBI arrests woman who allegedly stormed U.S. Capitol, stole Speaker's laptop to sell to the Russians

She was identified by an ex-boyfriend.

January 19, 2021, 06:14 PM

Win a 2D1N staycation, S$888 cash ang baos, OSIM massagers & more at Chinatown Point this CNY 2021

Huat ah.

January 19, 2021, 05:58 PM

Up to 70% off steamboat items at Jurong warehouse from Jan. 23, including abalone, kurobuta pork & more

Good deals.

January 19, 2021, 05:52 PM

81-year-old man to be charged for operating 2 unlicensed massage establishments in Hougang & Aljunied

He could also be convicted for operating a non-permitted enterprise during Circuit Breaker.

January 19, 2021, 05:43 PM

Korean YouTuber says sorry to Chinese fans for liking a comment that says kimchi is a Korean dish

That's quite a pickle.

January 19, 2021, 05:19 PM

SIA achieves highest rating in global airline audit, at least 200 points above minimum gold standard

Number one.

January 19, 2021, 05:15 PM

S'pore man, 33, arrested for allegedly breaking into neighbour's home, kissing sleeping lady several times

After getting caught by the woman when she woke up, he went back to his unit and locked himself in.

January 19, 2021, 05:05 PM

231-year-old restaurant in Japan to close for good due to Covid-19 pandemic

The restaurant has reached its limit, according to its eighth-generation President.

January 19, 2021, 04:59 PM

SBS staff uses mop to shoo off iguana trying to hitch ride atop bus service 154

How did it get up there?

January 19, 2021, 04:58 PM

Mum killed in Jurong West accident was going home to surprise son with sushi to celebrate his O-level results

A 69-year-old man has been arrested

January 19, 2021, 04:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.