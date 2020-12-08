3 bars & pubs in S'pore to reopen for 2 months from Dec. 8 under nightlife industry pilot

Selected bars and pubs will be allowed to reopen under the small-scale pilots for the nightlife industry.

On Nov. 6, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced details for the nightlife industry pilot.

The pilot aims to establish the viability and robustness of the stringent safe management measures (SMMs), and the ability of the nightlife industry to comply with them before the government considers allowing any further steps in the resumption of nightlife businesses.

Nightlife business associations were allowed to nominate suitable outlets to participate in the outlet.

These outlets had to submit proposals to the business associations on how they intend to reopen safely, including plans to implement the required SMMs.

Three bars to reopen from Dec. 8

In a joint press release from Dec. 8, it was mentioned that the ministries have received a total of six nominations for bars and pubs.

Of the six, three bars and pubs have been selected for the pilot:

Bar Kiharu, 150 Orchard Plaza, #03-17

Bell Bar, 5 Koek Road, Cuppage Plaza, #03-12

Skinny's Lounge, 82 Boat Quay, #01-02

These establishments will be able to reopen from Dec. 8, 2020 for a period of two months.

Must comply with stringent SMMs

Participating operators must comply with the stringent SMMs out for the nightlife industry at all times.

Here are the SMMs for bars and pubs:

Ensure customers adhere to the prevailing group size of not more than five individuals.

Ensure at least one-metre safe distance is maintained between different groups of customers, including maintaining such distance for their tables/seats.

Ensure no mixing or intermingling between groups, or change of groups.

Ensure customers wear masks at all times unless eating and drinking.

Customers should be reminded to put on their masks immediately after eating and drinking.

No sale, serving, or consumption of liquor within the establishment past 10:30pm.

Recorded music may be played but must not be louder than 60 decibels.

Live music, radio broadcasts and all forms of television/video and other forms of public entertainment such as dancing, darts, billiards, pool, or karaoke are not allowed.

Ensure that customers, visitors and workers do not provide or condone hostessing services.

Ensure interactions between the staff and customers are no longer than is ordinarily necessary to perform the service.

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, no bar hopping

During this pilot, establishments must deploy and activate CCTVs at all times to record activities taking place at the establishment.

The recording must be stored for at least 28 days.

Customers are also required to use TraceTogether-only SafeEntry.

These customers are strongly advised not to visit more than one nightlife establishment per night, in view of public health considerations associated with Covid-19.

During the pilot, enforcement agencies will monitor the compliance by these outlets and their customers with the SMMs.

In the event of breaches, enforcement actions will be taken under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, and the participating vendor may be removed from the pilot.

The operator may also be liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, jail for a term of up to six months or both.

Pilots for karaoke and nightclubs expected to commence in Jan. 2021

On Oct. 20, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce announced that a few limited pilots will be permitted for higher-risk settings.

In a joint press release from MTI and MHA, the pilots for karaoke outlets and nightclubs are expected to commence by Jan. 2021.

More details will be shared when ready.

